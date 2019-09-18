Voice of the Fantlebury: Expect the Unexpected
If there’s anything we’ve learned about Missouri’s games against South Carolina, it’s that they tend to get awfully weird.
We’ve had two insane comebacks led by MARKEDLY different quarterbacks. Brad Smith went batsh** crazy in the second half of the 2005 Independence Bowl to erase a three-touchdown deficit and maybe save Gary Pinkel’s job; in 2014, Maty Mauk led a 13-point comeback in the final 7:25 of a game in which he completed 12-of-34 passing for 132 yards.
(In perhaps the most Maukian stat of all time, 69 of his yards came on the final two drives; on the final drive, Missouri went 51 yards in 3:04 and he completed ONE pass for three yards.)
There was the Shaw-Shank Redemption in 2013. A true freshman quarterback beat South Carolina in his first career start in 2015 in the penultimate college game of Steve Spurrier’s career. Drew Lock had a water bottle thrown at him in 2016, picked it up and drank it without thinking that there was a 50-50 chance it was clear alcohol (for rich women on diets) in it.
Most recently, we had the heavens literally open up, an officiating controversy and a 57-yard game-winning field-goal wiped out by some -- ahem -- lax defense that cost Missouri a win.
With all that in mind, I don’t want to go in unprepared for the weirdness that will likely occur on Saturday.
Let’s expect the unexpected.
Breaking the Curse
Tucker McCann is lining up for a 47-yard field goal with five seconds left. Missouri trails by two; this is for the win. McCann’s been money on this day, going three-for-three with a long of 43 already.
Only issue? He’s kicking to the cursed north endzone.
But wait -- a child playing on the Rock M accidentally dislodges one of the rocks. It starts a cascading effect, as a rockslide carries the (some may say) cursed Rock M right onto the field, knocking down the goal post.
The refs convene. They decide that the teams will switch and McCann will now kick to the south endzone. The kick is good, Missouri wins and the curse of the north endzone is finally broken.
The Godzilla
Up big in the second half, Faurot Field is ROCKING. Missouri’s going to end its losing streak to South Carolina; the East looks wide-open ahead of the Tigers’ November date with Georgia.
Except -- the stadium is literally rocking.
Unbeknownst to the fans (who are all evacuated safely, mind you), the South Endzone Project has disturbed an ancient monster, which chose this very moment to arise. The game, of course, is cancelled.
The NCAA later rules that Missouri forfeited the game due to the use of an ineligible monster.
The Octagon
As Barry Odom and Will Muschamp meet on the field before the game, two of the most fiery coaches in the SEC decide to settle this game mano-a-mano. An octagon is brought out as Odom and Muschamp prepare for three rounds of MMA combat to decide which team leaves victorious.
Just as Odom is about to have Muschamp submit in a leglock, the officials come out of the tunnel, break up this unsanctioned fight and start the game.
Missouri wins in a relatively dull affair.
The Ho-Hum
Honestly, probably the most unexpected outcome for this game would be a no-doubt outcome with little intrigue. That’s only happened twice in the short history of this rivalry -- a very forgetful 2012 game at Williams-Brice, Missouri’s first road SEC game, and the 2017 contest where South Carolina outscored Missouri 31-3 to erase a 10-0 Tigers lead.
Of course, both of those games were Missouri blow-out losses. So this year, let’s hope for the most unexpected outcome of them all: A Missouri blow-out win.