If there’s anything we’ve learned about Missouri’s games against South Carolina, it’s that they tend to get awfully weird.

We’ve had two insane comebacks led by MARKEDLY different quarterbacks. Brad Smith went batsh** crazy in the second half of the 2005 Independence Bowl to erase a three-touchdown deficit and maybe save Gary Pinkel’s job; in 2014, Maty Mauk led a 13-point comeback in the final 7:25 of a game in which he completed 12-of-34 passing for 132 yards.

(In perhaps the most Maukian stat of all time, 69 of his yards came on the final two drives; on the final drive, Missouri went 51 yards in 3:04 and he completed ONE pass for three yards.)

There was the Shaw-Shank Redemption in 2013. A true freshman quarterback beat South Carolina in his first career start in 2015 in the penultimate college game of Steve Spurrier’s career. Drew Lock had a water bottle thrown at him in 2016, picked it up and drank it without thinking that there was a 50-50 chance it was clear alcohol (for rich women on diets) in it.

Most recently, we had the heavens literally open up, an officiating controversy and a 57-yard game-winning field-goal wiped out by some -- ahem -- lax defense that cost Missouri a win.

With all that in mind, I don’t want to go in unprepared for the weirdness that will likely occur on Saturday.

Let’s expect the unexpected.