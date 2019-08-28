There’s absolutely more. But with a fan base that (for good reason) has always been in a wolf-at-the-door mentality, there just seems to be more to this optimism than the product on the field. I’m feeling it, too. And for me, there’s one clearly recipient of my gratitude for these good vibes:

*Eight wins in 2018 that could have very well been nine or ten

Missouri’s 2019 season kicks off at Wyoming on Saturday, and for the first time since --- 2014? -- there seems to be a good amount of deserved optimism around the program

Because of the bowl sanctions (appeal pending!) against Missouri, it’s provided this sort of “No Tomorrow, Live In The Moment” mentality. I always laugh at the “One Game At A Time” mantra in coach-speak, but damned if I wasn’t wrong about the rationale behind that.

Without the potential of a bowl game (appeal pending!), I can go into every game as a fan without worrying about the implications of a loss. It’s not about dropping in the bowl selection pecking order; it’s not about falling out of the race for in the SEC East.

The NCAA took those off the table, so what’s in Missouri’s control? Twelve games. Like Barry Odom told the media on Tuesday, any energy (we) spend on those sanctions is wasted.

I know there are bigger consequences to the appeal. The loss of revenue from a bowl ban would be a huge hit for an already cash-strapped athletic department. The recruiting sanctions are just as impactful, and probably even more out of line considering this wasn’t a recruiting violation. So believe me, I’m not mitigating the longer-lasting impact these sanctions (appeal pending!) could have.

But the possible (probable?) bowl ban is allowing me to view the season in a vacuum, for the first time. It’s also united the fanbase behind a common enemy (again, thanks, NCAA!) while giving more attention an insanely likable team. There’s the swagger of moments like this and the fact that no player transferred because of the sanctions themselves.

Missouri’s getting more positive national attention than it has since the 2013-2014 run. Without the NCAA sanctions, Missouri would still be just as talented; predictions like this one by Peter Burns of ESPN would still be true. But I still don’t think the Tigers would be getting the same amount of national attention as they are now without the NCAA looming over everything.

The NCAA has provided a challenge for the Missouri football team and the Missouri fanbase. The football team has already started answering simply by the players’ collective decision to stay and play, postseason be damned. They’ll continue to answer that by racking up wins -- they’re currently 17.5 point favorites against the Cowboys after opening over 18, which is a huge number for Missouri on the road against a non-conference opponent.

Now it’s time for the fanbase, for us, to start to answer the NCAA challenge, too. There are seven home games -- show up to them all. Stop that trend of declining attendance over the past four seasons. Get to games early; stay late -- they sell alcohol now; no need to pound down a few White Claws in Lot X while the first quarter is underway. Want to know a good way to offset a potential loss in revenue because of the bowl ban? Buy tickets to games!

A fun Missouri team has the talent to have a special year despite the possibility of no postseason. There’s no need to wait, no need to feel out the first few games before deciding whether you’re back on the bandwagon.

The NCAA has provided the catalyst for a return, en masse, to the Missouri fanbase of 2007-2014. The NCAA has set the stage for a potentially fun, weird and strange season of football in Columbia. That starts on Saturday.

Thanks, NCAA.