Williams Nwaneri, the No. 3 overall prospect in the Class of 2024 and the highest-rated player out of the Kansas City area in the Rivals era, is set to make his college choice on the evening of Monday, August 14th.

Nwaneri will choose between Mizzou, Georgia, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Oregon.

In advance of the decision, we sat down with Lee's Summit North head coach Jamar Mozee to talk about what kind of player Nwaneri is and the process that has led him to this point.

