PowerMizzou - WATCH: Cuonzo Martin previews Arkansas

WATCH: Cuonzo Martin previews Arkansas
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Coming off its first loss of the season, Missouri looks to bounce back on Saturday at Arkansas. Cuonzo Martin met with reporters on Friday morning from Fayetteville to discuss his team and the matchup with the Razorbacks.
Watch the press conference below and subscribe to our YouTube channel to follow all of our video and live streaming coverage throughout the season.
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage