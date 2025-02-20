Published Feb 20, 2025
Watch: Postgame press conferences after Alabama win
circle avatar
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor
Twitter
@kyle_mcareavy

Hear directly from Dennis Gates, Mark Mitchell and Caleb Grill as well as Nate Oats for about 3 minutes before the fire alarm started going off.

Dennis Gates, Mark Mitchell & Caleb Grill

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Nate Oats

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

