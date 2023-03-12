PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-12 18:09:45 -0500') }}
basketball
WATCH: Selection Sunday Reaction
Gabe DeArmond
•
PowerMizzou
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Missouri found out i
ts path through the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The Tigers were one of the first 16 teams revealed and will face Utah State in Sacramento on Thursday.
Head coach Dennis Gates and point guard Nick Honor spoke with reporters afterward about the tournament.
