Jontay Porter will play a second season at Missouri. That news became official moments ago when Porter announced he was withdrawing his name from the 2018 NBA Draft and would return to school at Mizzou.

So just how important is Porter's return to the Tigers' roster?

Last week, Rivals.com national analyst Eric Bossi wrote that Porter's return would be as impactful as any in the country.

Bossi wrote: "With Porter back the Tigers would stand to have one of the better frontlines in the SEC. Porter could team with fellow sophomore - and another legitimate NBA prospect -Jeremiah Tilmon to make a formidable twin tower set that could score inside and out. Add in senior forward Kevin Puryear and that frontcourt would be a strength for the Tigers and could allow them to build on the momentum they gained last season."