Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media on Tuesday to talk about Mizzou's upcoming Week 11 opponent, Tennessee. He also reflected on the Georgia loss, talked about some special teams issues and gave a detailed breakdown of what disconcerting signals penalties are. Here's a look at some interesting things Drinkwitz said with some insight to determine what it means.

On the team dealing with the loss to Georgia: What Drinkwitz said: "Yeah, I mean, we put a lot into the game. But as a warrior, as a guy who battles, we know that not every battle is going to go your way. We're not in the NFL where you can still maybe reach your ultimate goal without losing the game. But the reality of it is, that you're probably going to face a couple of losses in your career. So you're going to have to be able to always pick yourself back up and in this league, they're never going to feel sorry for you. "So, you got to shake off the emotions of it and you got to have courage and persevere and refuse self-pity and move forward. We did that after the LSU game. I would expect nothing different in this game. I mean, it wasn't like the expectations of the team are like, if we don't win every game, we're failures. Like, that's not our mindset. We put a lot into it. We put a lot in every single game. But you got to be able to pick yourself up and move forward when you don't get the outcome that you want." What it means: Does the Georgia loss sting? Absolutely. When was the last time Mizzou was nearing the College Football Playoff picture as a threat to be one of the top four teams? At the same time, just because they're not playing for a national title doesn't mean the season is over and there's nothing to play for. Especially, a team that has never won more than six games in the Drinkwitz-era. There's still plenty of work to do to finish the season strong and the Tigers will turn their attention toward that. The loss stings but there isn't much time to be sad about something that can't be changed. Also, this is something they do with their wins too. It's not something they've only said or acted like after their two losses this season.

Creating touchbacks and true freshman Blake Craig possibly being the kickoff specialist: What Drinkwitz said: "If we can take away a play from them having the opportunity to score we're trying to. Which is what ultimately what a touchback does. So, we're trying to create touchbacks every time but for whatever reason 一 I don't know if it was the grass. We talked to (kicker) Harrison (Mevis) about it yesterday. He thought maybe his approach was a little bit too wide. We just weren't able to put the ball on the spot that we normally put it in. So, we're going to look back at that this week, and maybe too, it shouldn't have mattered coming off the bye week but you know, with having three games left, we're going to see if Blake Craig can just focus on kickoffs and let Harrison look at field goals. We're going to look at that this week and see if that may potentially be an option to just take a little bit of work off of his leg on gameday. What it means: Mevis hasn't had many touchbacks this season and it was evident versus Georgia. The Bulldogs returned four kickoffs for 105 yards. This is Mevis' first year doing it so he is still getting used to doing these types of kicks is what Mevis said after Drinwkitz's press conference on Tuesday. Craig is a two-star freshman with a very strong leg. He might get the opportunity but it's not definitive yet.

On if they have fair catch rules in place: What Drinkwitz said: "Yeah, we do (have fair catch rules). At the end of the day, that was a coaching mistake by me. I should have had those guys on the goal line, and then if the ball goes over their heads, there's no indecisiveness about whether or not we should let it go. And for whatever reason, we had had that done on every kick except for that one. "And so for that one, those guys lined up at the five-yard line and that's on me not getting it fixed and getting it corrected and being aware of that and making sure they're back on the goal line. So, I've got to do a better job of having my eyes on the game and spend less time arguing with officials and more time making sure that our players are lined up where they're supposed to be." What it means: Marquis Johnson seemed to get caught up in where he lined up on a third-quarter kickoff return. So, when the ball came towards him, he was standing outside of the end zone, got confused at where he may have been or should have done, and took a couple of steps back into the end zone, caught the ball and ran it out for a five-yard return. Drinkwitz began his presser by apologizing for his NSFW tirades during the game and admitted he wanted to conduct himself better. So, the line about arguing with the officials was something he mentioned multiple times. It's also important to note that while he gave offensive coordinator duties to Kirby Moore, he's heavily involved in special teams this year. So, this was actually something he missed. He should be locked into everything because he's the head coach, of course, but not being locked into this particular part of the game cost the team some field position and he knows that.

On disconcerting signals: What Drinkwitz said: "Disconcerning signals mean that the offensive cadence is protected from the defense right? So if your cadence is "set hut" then in theory that defensive players cannot say "hut," right? Well, most people have a clap as their cadence now. "So when you are a defensive player and it's loud and you're trying to get the attention 一 so what happened was we were in the wrong front and (Ty'Ron) Hopper is trying to get the attention of the defensive line to shift the front. You can't hear (in the stadium). You're yelling but they can't hear you, so what's something that can get their attention (Drinkwitz makes clapping noises with his hands)? Okay, what am I hearing? Why is someone clapping? Well, they go on, clap. That's a disconcerting signal. "So that's what occurs. We've talked to our guys about not clapping, giving it to the offense and allowing them to have that, but I think in the heat of the moment when you're trying to get somebody moved that's not hearing you. There's not a lot of other things you can do out there. Vocal cords aren't enough. You know, I don't know that tapping on your helmet is going to get it done either." What it means: The new rule phenomenon that has caught the nation by surprise. Well, it's not new but it isn't something that was called often it seems like before this year. Linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper wanted to fix something with the defense but if players can't hear his voice he had to do something. So more times than not, a defender isn't clapping to simulate the snap count. He's trying to alert his teammates of something he wants to change.

When Drinkwitz was asked about the penalty, he kind of stepped back and muttered something along the lines of "I love when y'all ask questions like that." Whenever he says something like that or smirks and takes a second to answer he's going to give an honest answer and opinion.