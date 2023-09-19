Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media on Tuesday to give injury updates, moving on from the Kansas State game, the progression of some big-time position players and more. Here's a look at some interesting things Drinkwitz said with some insight to determine what it means.

Injury update on quarterback Brady Cook: Drinkwitz's quote: "From a personnel and injury standpoint, Brady Cook is still dealing from his hyperextended knee that occurred in the game. We did an MRI; there is no ligament damage or anything like that, but he will be out today. He will not be at practice." What it means: Cook will probably enter this week's game as questionable. Honestly, it would be a little surprising if he doesn't play since he played the second half versus Kansas State. After that game, Cook said the knee injury it wasn't a big deal. Now, he could've just been talking to talk, but he really didn't seem bothered about it. Missing a Tuesday practice as a second-year starter and a guy who's been on the team for four years probably isn't a big deal. But, of course, it's still something to monitor for the next couple of weeks, even if he does play. Drinkwitz would later say Cook is day-to-day and that they will monitor the swelling and bruising of the knee.

Injury update on guard/tackle Marcellus Johnson: Drinkwitz's quote: "Marcellus Johnson also was injured in the game. And really similar to Brady, there is no structural damage in his ankle. But he will be out today for practice and will be reevaluated on Thursday to see what his status will be for the game." What it means: Johnson replaced Cam'Ron Johnson in the starting lineup at right guard in Week 3 and if he doesn't heal up from his ankle injury by Thursday, he probably won't play. Cam'Ron replaced Marcellus in the game once the latter went down, so if Marcellus isn't ready to go by Thursday, Cam'Ron will probably reclaim the starting spot for Week 4. Enjoying the Kansas State win but moving on from it: Drinwkitz's quote: "I think we took advantage of the opportunity that was presented to us. But to live in the past is to die in the present. It's only going to matter if we continue to put our best foot forward this week and focus on this week's opponent, and we got to move on. You know, it was good. You know, enjoy the moment, be present, but you can't live in the past. We've got to be present on "Toughness Tuesday." What it means: The sense from Media Day (from Drinkwitz and the players) is that the Kansas State win was huge, obviously, but they've already turned the page to Memphis. If they were to relish in their Week 3 win, they could find themselves in a tricky situation versus Memphis because they're thinking about last week. Each team and each game are different. They're focused on what's in front of them.

Brett Norfleet's progression: Drinkwitz's quote: "Yeah, I think he's continuing to progress both physically. He plays a physical brand of football and obviously does a really nice job catching the football down the field. I think the biggest thing for Brett, and really everybody on our team, is just consistency performance. We can't have lulls in our game, and that's not unique to Brett. There were quite a few lulls in the game from an offensive standpoint. In the second quarter, and really in the third and in the middle of the fourth quarter. So it comes down to consistency of execution." What it means: Norfleet's role is going to continue to increase. He's already a better blocker than they expected him to be at this point in the season. Remember, he didn't participate in spring ball. So, it really goes to show how polished he was coming into fall camp and how well he can process what the coaching staff needs him to do and apply it. His two receptions for 40 yards may not seem like a lot on paper, but when you realize he has three catches for 50 yards in three games, and the Tigers' lead tight end from a season ago, Tyler Stephens, had five receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown. It's a positive development about how the offense can use Norfleet as a weapon moving forward.

Luther Burden III's progression in his second season with the team: Drinkwitz's quote: "I think it's his route running ability that's really improved too. I think you're seeing the full complement of wide receiver and then, moving to the slot was beneficial for him because he's so big and fast. You know, it's really hard to press a slot wide receiver. I think his combination of being able to catch the ball and create 一 screen game or horizontal game, but then you have to realize that he can run past you too. We still missed some really key opportunities, but he's continuing to improve, and I think it's based on his growth as a full wide receiver. Instead of just a bigger guy that needs touches." What it means: Burden is starting to put it all together. He's a really good route runner, he's put on some size to endure the punishment of being a slot receiver and he's not limited to just the underneath routes where he usually excels. As we've seen through the first three games, he is someone who can be the Tigers' deep ball receiver, too. But he can really do anything they need him to do. So far this season, he has 22 receptions for 327 yards and three touchdowns through three games. He's producing at a star level, for sure.