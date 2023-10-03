Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media on Tuesday to talk about Mizzou's upcoming Week 6 opponent, LSU. He also talks about some of the team's struggles and more. Here's a look at some interesting things Drinkwitz said with some insight to determine what it means.

What he thinks of LSU's pass defense Drinkwitz's quote: "Honestly, when you go back and watch the game against Ole Miss, I mean Ole Miss' quarterback played exceptionally. A really quick decision-maker. Got the ball to his guys in space. And then you look at the running back, (he) played outstanding. A lot of yards after contact, was able to navigate some really tight holes and (was) very hard to tackle. So, I don't know that that one all goes on their secondary. They've battled some injuries. They've got a lot of different people rotating through there. But they're really talented. They really don't give up the deep ball very much, I don't see people just completing a lot of vertical throws on them. So, it's going to be a real challenge for sure. What it means: LSU's pass defense is ranked 108th and allows 260.2 passing yards per game. Versus Power 5 competition, LSU allows opposing quarterbacks to complete 61.9% of their passes for 280.75 yards per game, 2.75 passing touchdowns per game and less than one interception per game. So, LSU's pass coverage is suspect to say the least. Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart completed 66.7% of his passes for 389 yards and four touchdowns last week. Drinkwitz was being coy (as he probably should be). LSU may not give up the deep ball, but it's clear it gives up a lot of yards. He was giving them the benefit of the doubt, but he knows there are things to exploit in LSU's pass defense. He won't tell anyone outside of his locker room that, but he knows.

His takeaways from the Vandy game now that he's seen the film: Drinkwitz's quote: "Think I was more impressed by the by the protection that we provided our quarterback. I think specifically on our shot plays down the field, our quarterback was really clean. I think I was a little bit more surprised by how well our run fits worked defensively. I think we did a really nice job of limiting their runs. I'm disappointed in the backside of our run schemes right now. "Right now, our backside run blocking is not very good at all. The backside defensive end (and) backside linebackers are making plays on us. We're trying to run the outside zone and we're getting two and three (yards) instead of being able to get six, seven or more. We've got to take more pride that our guys (that we're supposed to block) are not going to make the tackle. And when I'm on the backside of the run, my block's the most important block. It's a championship block." What it means: The pass protection last week was great. Quarterback Brady Cook didn't get sacked, and he only was hit four times. So, the pass protection this season has been a big part of why the offense is succeeding at the rate it is. Vandy only had 41 rushing yards on 20 carries last week. Missouri has the eighth-best run defense in the nation. So, it's hard to imagine why Drinkwitz is surprised by it. The run defense is probably exceeding his expectations, not that his expectations were low by any means, but the team is dominating the run game. The run blocking has been poor the last couple of games, at least at the start of games. The team has rushed for 48 yards (against Memphis) and 46 yards (against Vandy) in the first half of their last two games. As the games have gone on, the run blocking usually gets better, and the run game has more success, but the teams the Tigers have played aren't big hulking units. Nor were they elite run defenses. Now, LSU isn't great in run defense either, but it's the most talented team Mizzou will face before its bye week. So, it'll have to pick it up, not only for this week's game but for the duration of the season.