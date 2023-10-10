Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media on Tuesday to talk about Mizzou's upcoming Week 7 opponent, Kentucky. He also talks about some of the team's struggles and more. Here's a look at some interesting things Drinkwitz said with some insight to determine what it means.

Clarifying the busted coverage on LSU's go-ahead touchdown: Drinkwitz's quote: "I misspoke I said we were in a Cover 3. I said that the flat defender was supposed to turn up we were not in a Cover 3 scenario and that was not the flat defender's responsibility in that situation. When he (Jayden Daniels) escaped the pocket, the flat defender is actually supposed to force the throw, and we should have been in a different situation in the backend. It's kind of a messed up play anyway, they actually busted the protection 一 so anyway, I should have been better. I shouldn't have answered the question without having full knowledge, especially in a game or situation of that scale. Because the last thing I want to have happen is for there to be any miscommunication or blame on one of our players. That shouldn't happen, and that's on me as the head coach." What it means: In his postgame presser, Drinkwitz said that the flat defender was supposed to stay with LSU receiver Malik Nabers on the play. The flat defender was Daylan Carnell. So, he did his job. The issue on the backend that he's talking about is cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine and Joseph Charleston doubling one guy leaving Nabers wide-open for the score. He also later credited Daniels for making a throw on the run to deliver the touchdown pass.

How the team is handling the LSU loss: Drinkwitz's quote: "Yeah, disappointed but not devastated. I think it's the best way to describe it. I think we were all disappointed in the outcome but we were not devastated. That's the thing about this league. Every week, you're going to go out there, you're going to compete (and) you got to lay it on the line. That doesn't guarantee you the result you want. But you got to get yourself back up. You got to pick yourself back up, and you got to put it back together again." What it means: It was a tough loss. Any time you're up 22-7 in the first half and you have a chance to win the game at the end, it's tough to lose that game. But Drinkwitz is staying true to his words from last week. Win or lose, that game wasn't going to define Mizzou's season. Even if the Tigers were 6-0, they'd still have six more games to win. So, tough loss, but it happens. Honestly, this was Drinkwitz's most upbeat presser he's had in a while. He's had some moments after wins this season where he doesn't really crack a smile. So, part of the happy mood is knowing this team doesn't linger on any wins or losses too long. They've shown in post-game pressers and Media Day pressers that the wins happened, and they're on to the next. It seems to be the same way with losses, which is good because you learn more about teams and people after losses than after wins.



How to get pressure on a Kentucky team that doesn't allow many sacks or tackles for loss: Drinkwitz's quote: "One thing we've got to be careful of is we got to say in our gaps. It showed up in the LSU game in some of our pressure situations. We're not able to maintain the gaps that we're supposed to be in, whether it's the down lineman moving or the linebacker blitzing. So, we've got to be firmer in making sure that we're not creating seams vertically for the run game, especially with these guys." What it means: Last week, Mizzou got gashed on the ground last week because it wasn't very gap-disciplined. Any time it got pressure on Daniels, it seemed to do more harm than good because the running lanes would open up. The same thing happened in the run game. The lanes would open up when one of the defensive linemen was out of position, and it allowed LSU running back Logan Diggs to make something happen. Diggs and Daniels each ran for 130 yards and a touchdown on Saturday. Kentucky running back Ray Davis leads the conference in rushing yards with 653 to go along with eight touchdowns. So, if the Tigers display the same lack of gap discipline. Davis is capable of running all over them.

On the problems the safeties are having and if there is a fix for their troubles: Drinkwitz's quote: "Yeah, I don't know that there's like this quick fix like okay, we're going to go put in a brand new coverage. We've got to do the little things better, and that starts with coaching. That starts with us coaching the little things better. That starts with meetings. "Are we teaching it the way we need to teach it? Are we drilling it the way we need to drill it? Are we putting them into situations in practice that show up in the games? And I think our coaching staff understands that we start first with us. It's on us, and I think all of us in this building and in this organization, are looking at ourselves first. "What are we not doing to get the results that we want? And that's where it is. There's not some magic coverage or any scheme that's how do we do our jobs?" What it means: The safeties have been struggling in coverage recently, and when Drinkwitz was asked about personnel or scheme changes, he said it was on him and the coaching staff, which is a fair point. Personnel changes at safety probably aren't imminent, but there are things to work on. However, it's not just the safeties who have work to do. Apparently, there are things the coaching staff needs to work on (at all coaching positions) before the blame is at the feet of the players.

On Brady Cook's two interception game: Drinkwitz's quote: He's thrown interceptions before boys. So I mean, that's part of it. That's the game. I said that going into the whole interception streak, like the game is not without errors, we're going to make mistakes. Where we have to play complementary football is the turnovers were ultimately the issue. But when you're a complementary football team, when you give away a turnover, the defense goes and takes one away for you. And that's what complementary football is. It's having each other's back. What it means: Drinkwitz didn't seem to worry about Cook's turnovers. Did he coach him up and tell him what to do better in those situations? Yes. But he seemed more concerned about the other factors in the game that could've mitigated the giveaways. Missouri didn't have any takeaways on Saturday, and it missed two field goals and had one punt go 17 yards. So, he wants the team to be able to help each other get out of mistakes because they're going to happen.