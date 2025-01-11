What I'm looking at: Vanderbilt

The Missouri Tigers (12-3, 1-1 SEC) finally ended their SEC losing streak by beating LSU on Tuesday. Now they’re trying to start a winning streak as they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (13-2, 1-1) at 2:30 p.m. (SECN).

Vanderbilt enters following a loss to Mississippi State on Wednesday in Nashville, halting a 7-game Vanderbilt winning streak that had dated to Nov. 24.

Vanderbilt is the only SEC team that has not had the home team win either of its first two SEC games. It was the lone visiting team to win its SEC opener, beating LSU 80-72 in Baton Rouge.

The Commodores didn’t play an astounding non-conference schedule, but did beat Cal, Virginia Tech and TCU, while only dropping the Charleston Classic championship game to Drake.

Vanderbilt comes in scoring 84.6 points per game, while allowing 67.1, helped by three big wins throughout non-conference play. The Commodores beat Maryland Eastern Shore 102-63 to open the season, The Citadel 105-53 on Dec. 18 and New Orleans 100-56 to conclude non-conference competition.

Otherwise, Vanderbilt has not scored 90 points in a game.

The Commodores shot 47.9 percent from the field, 32.4 percent from 3 and 73.9 percent from the free-throw line, while allowing teams to shoot 42.2/33.6/70.0.

Both Vanderbilt and Missouri average 10.5 steals per game, tying for fifth nationally.

Junior guard Jason Edwards (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) leads the Commodores in scoring at 17.1 points per game. After being a regular starter through the team’s first seven games, Edwards has fully come off the bench since the Commodores’ loss to Drake on Nov. 24.

Junior guard Devin McGlockton (6-7, 230) adds 11.2 points and a team-high 8.2 rebounds per game, starting all 15, while graduate guard AJ Hoggard (6-4, 220) scores 11.1 points per game and dishes out 4.21 assists per contest.

Junior guard Tyler Nickel adds 10.7 points as part of the regular starting lineup, while graduate guard Grant Huffman (6-4, 190) has also started all 15 games.

Junior guard Kijani Wright is the tallest player listed on the Commodores’ roster at 6-9, but has not played this season.

Missouri leads the all-time series 9-8 and the home team in the matchup has won 14-of-16 matchups in Columbia or Nashville (the teams played in Hawaii in 1986), including Mizzou holding a 7-0 record in the matchup in Columbia.

For Mizzou notes: Tamar Bates enters the matchup 34 points shy of 1,000 for his career, while Caleb Grill is 43 points away from the mark. … Missouri has won its past 12 home games, which is the longest Tiger streak in 11 years. … Missouri is ranked first in the country at 40.7 bench points per game.