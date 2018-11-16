This week, I am writing about a happy ending. Not that kind of happy ending — the segment about Tom Herman and Zach Smith is at the end of the column — but the kind where a last-second play goes in Missouri’s favor. As soon as Tucker McCann hooked the field goal attempt that would have given Mizzou an eight-point lead over Vanderbilt with less than two minutes remaining on Saturday, many Tiger fans were thinking the same thing: Here we go again. This time, however, it was the opponent that mismanaged the clock. This time, a last-second pass fell incomplete. This time, an official didn’t call a dubious pass-interference penalty. You see, sometimes good things do happen to Missouri at the end of games — or, at least, worse things happen to opponents like Vanderbilt. Since Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and since there is no holiday called Gripesgiving, I will take this opportunity to point out that Missouri is having a pretty good football season. It won two games that came down to the last possession (Purdue and Vanderbilt) and lost two games that came down to the last possession (South Carolina and Kentucky). It squandered a nine-point lead (South Carolina) and overcame an 11-point deficit (Vanderbilt). It beat a ranked team on the road (Florida). It has played a tough schedule and is 6-4. There will be times to wallow in misery — judging by the Missouri basketball team’s dreadful performance last week at Iowa State, you might want to block your January and February schedule for that — but this fall is not one of them.



****************************************************************************

Jordan Kodner

Before the season, the hot topic around the Missouri football team was how the offense would change under Derek Dooley. Not much, as it turned out. The particulars of quarterback Drew Lock's reads are different, but it is still an up-tempo, spread offense. The Tigers have leaned on the running game just a bit more often than last year under Josh Heupel — a 54-46 run-pass split in 2018 vs. 53-47 in 2017. On the eve of Dooley’s return to Tennessee, where he was head coach from 2010-12, it’s a good time to evaluate how he’s done in his first year at Missouri. Before the season, I set the bar for a successful offense as one that averaged 2.3 points per possession, which I felt was a fair expectation against a tougher schedule than the one Missouri faced in 2017, when it averaged 2.6 points per possession. Through 10 games, the Tigers have exceeded my offensive expectations, averaging 2.6 points per possession again despite being without star wide receiver Emanuel Hall for four games. So, second half of the Kentucky game notwithstanding, I think it’s been a solid debut for Dooley. The key question moving forward is whether he can succeed with different styles of quarterbacks and cobble together competent units in years when the talent is lean. Josh Henson got off to a great start with a loaded 2013 team but couldn’t adapt in subsequent years.



****************************************************************************

The Missouri women’s basketball team beat Missouri State 65-61 on Tuesday in a game that did not impress coach Robin Pingeton. “That might have been the ugliest game in the history of Mizzou Arena — I’m not sure,” Pingeton told reporters. “It’s got to be one of the top 10 worst games.” Top 10? Maybe. But if you want to talk about ugly, every other game takes a seat behind the Missouri men’s basketball team’s unsightly 67-64 loss to Eastern Illinois on Dec. 17, 2016. Against a team that had spent 12 hours on I-70 driving through an ice storm (with an interlude hopping a fence to pick up tacos as they waited) — a team that would go on to finish 6-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference that season — the Tigers shot 3 of 18 from 3-point range and succumbed in front of an estimated crowd of 3,517. The crowd being “estimated” at the incredibly specific 3,517 was the only interesting thing about the game.



****************************************************************************

Here's Mike Gundy's response to a question about college football transfers. The answer kind of goes all over the place. #OKState pic.twitter.com/hiQV9gku05 — Scott Pfeil (@scottpfeil) November 13, 2018

No microaggression invades my safe space quite like a person who injects politics into apolitical topics. So you can imagine how triggered I was when Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy didn’t STICK TO SPORTS when asked about the increasing numbers of transferring players in college football. It’s not just that Gundy blamed transfers on “liberalism” and “the snowflake” — it would have been just as stupid if he blamed Donald Trump. It’s that he joined the tin-foil-hat army that attaches political motives where they don’t exist. Players transfer because they think they will find a better opportunity elsewhere, same as a coach at Oklahoma State who considered leaving his alma mater to coach at Tennessee after last season. If Gundy wanted to complain about transfers — and he is happy to sign transfers, by the way — he should have stuck to the timeless nonpartisan middle-aged fist shake at the younger generation for being softer than the real men of his era. Mike Gundy, you’re a man, you’re 51, and you should know better, but I’m feeling charitable, so … Imma Give You a Do-Over!



****************************************************************************