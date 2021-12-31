What Just Happened? Vol. 111

Back in high school, did you ever get handed a yearbook to sign by a classmate with whom you had formed no emotional connection, had shared no crazy adventures and had developed no inside jokes? You stared at the blank page and desperately tried to conjure a single moment involving this person that you might remember at your five-year reunion. That’s how I was feeling, staring at a blank screen and trying to recap the memorable moments of 2021 in Mizzou athletics. Then, at almost the last minute, something came to me.

Tyler Badie was a beacon of individual greatness on a slightly below average squad. Larissa Anderson led her softball team to an NCAA Super Regional. Brian Smith’s wrestling team placed in the top 10 for the sixth straight year and got the chance to rejoin some old frenemies as a member of the Big 12. Those were all highlights. But, as you might expect in a year in which athletic director Jim Sterk was paid $1.5 million to go away, the overall picture wasn’t pretty. Desiree Reed-Francois took over an athletic department that has been financially in the red for four straight years and nationally irrelevant in the revenue sports for longer than that. But, even in a dreary year, there is always a chance that something special might happen. Eventually, something did. Here’s a recap of the six biggest moments of 2021.

ALL DOWNHILL FROM HERE: The entire plot of the 2020-21 men’s basketball season was condensed into one game against Alabama on Feb. 6. The Crimson Tide entered the game 10-0 in SEC play, but the Tigers built great expectations with a brilliant start and led by 20 points with less than six minutes remaining. Then they collapsed and almost undid all their good work before hanging on for a 68-65 victory. The win propelled Missouri, which had been picked 10th in the SEC in the preseason poll, to a top 10 national ranking. Mizzou lost seven of its next 10 games, including a defeat to Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Because the team was so loaded with seniors — and because Cuonzo Martin’s recent recruiting classes had been so underwhelming — the undercurrent to the whole season was, “This better be good.” It was OK, but not so special that the fond memories are sustaining anyone who is enduring twice-a-week exposure to this year’s model. I keep trying, but it’s a hard watch. When the ball actually goes in the basket, it’s a happy accident, like a fan managing to punt a football into the oversized Hy-Vee shopping cart in the nearly impossible new contest at football games. It’s not like the crowds at Faurot Field are teeming with Aussies capable of pinpoint punting at a moment’s notice, and it’s not like Mizzou’s basketball team has a single player who has made more than one-third of his 3-point attempts. CHANGE AT THE TOP: The most obvious sign that Sterk had lost the confidence of his superiors was the football coaching search that ultimately resulted in the hiring of Eli Drinkwitz. Sterk drove the lane with his original list of finalists and got the Mutombo treatment from Mun Choi and the Board of Curators. A year and a half later, Sterk was out. He was replaced by Reed-Francois, who arrived from UNLV facing a huge challenge to elevate Missouri out of the SEC slums. The recent on-field mediocrity has contributed to dwindling attendance. This year, Missouri averaged 46,516 fans for its home football games and never once topped 50,000. By comparison, Jackson State drew more than 50,000 fans for three home games. The Mizzou men’s basketball team has averaged 5,669 fans for its nonconference home games, which are played in an arena built for almost three times that many people. In years past, fan apathy was just a lagging indicator of competitive futility. But in the new era of name, image and likeness, an engaged and generous fanbase has a more direct role in acquiring and retaining the players needed for competitive success. For Reed-Francois, energizing fans and getting them to buy in to an NIL strategy will play a key role in the athletic department’s long-term success. At Reed-Francois’ introductory press conference, Choi said: “Business as usual goes out the window with our new athletics director.” But how will that translate from the press conference to real life? Her first tough personnel decision is looming if the men’s basketball team continues to struggle and she must choose between staying the course with a coach she respects or paying a massive buyout to find a new one.

BIG-GAME BADIE: A throwback to a different time in college football, Badie waited patiently for three years as a change-of-pace running back before getting his chance to prove he could handle a heavy workload. Long after opposing defenses knew he was Missouri’s only threat, Badie continued to churn out yards, getting stronger as the game and the season wore on. He rushed for 1,604 yards and added 330 receiving yards. He scored 18 touchdowns. It’s hard to pick one signature game, but I guess I would go with the 31-28 victory over South Carolina on Nov. 13. The Tigers had squandered most of a 17-point fourth-quarter lead and took possession with 4:30 left. With no doubt in anyone’s mind who would be getting the ball, Badie carried five times for 57 yards to help Missouri run out the clock. I think Badie will find a home in the NFL next year. He reminds me of former Tiger Marcus Murphy, in that he’s smallish at 194 pounds and not outrageously fast, but he’s quick, durable, dependable and versatile enough to help a team as a kick returner, receiving threat and runner. BURDEN OF PROOF: If you want a reason to believe everything is going to work out fine, signing day delivered a big box of hope 10 days before Christmas. Drinkwitz followed up last year’s 20th-ranked class with one currently ranked 19th nationally. Drinkwitz has managed to charm fertile-but-fickle St. Louis and gather its best recruits. East St. Louis wide receiver Luther Burden is Missouri’s first five-star recruit since Dorial Green-Beckham a decade before — hopefully the comparisons end there — and should provide immediate help at a position of need. The Tigers have shown no ability to stretch SEC defenses vertically since the days of Drew Lock throwing bombs to Emanuel Hall. It doesn’t take much imagination to project incoming quarterback recruit Sam Horn pairing with Burden to unlock a more explosive version of Drinkwitz’s offense in the coming year