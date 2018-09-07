Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-07 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

What Just Happened? Vol. 34

Nitabn17rh9lqpnfj6zt
Joe Walljasper
Columnist
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

After Missouri’s lightly attended 51-14 season-opening victory over UT Martin, you might well be wondering whether the crowd of 44,019 — the smallest home attendance since 1997 — is a sign Tiger fa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}