It's the final 2018 installment of What Just Happened?, and you know what that means: Yes, you're a year closer to death than when you read the first What Just Happened? of 2018. If you're an American, you can expect to live 78 years, so another 1.3 percent of your life is gone. Doing some quick math, you probably spent 0.1 percent of your entire time on Earth wondering if Michael Porter Jr. was going to play last season. Sorry, what I meant to write is that it's the final 2018 installment of What Just Happened?, and that means it is time for some zany awards.

The Boy-That-Escalated-Quickly-I-Mean-That-Really-Got-Out-of-Hand-Fast Award

Winner: Jim Sterk South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley was ejected from her team’s loss at Missouri on Jan. 7 and suggested afterward the officiating was rigged against her team. Three weeks later, the rematch at South Carolina, won by the Gamecocks, included an on-court fight that resulted in two Missouri players being ejected for leaving the bench. MU’s athletic director told KTGR radio: “We had players spit on and called the N-word and things like that. It was not a good environment, and unfortunately I think Coach Staley promoted that kind of atmosphere.” That quote cost Sterk $75,000 — a $25,000 fine from the SEC and a $50,000 settlement of a defamation lawsuit filed by Staley. Sterk learned a lesson. Next time, just offer an insincere apology and direct your $75,000 to the slush fund that pays off the referees who are part of the SEC conspiracy to prevent one of the league’s best programs from succeeding.



The Wow-You-Worked-Out-Way-Better-Than-Deuce-Bello Award

Winner: Kassius Robertson When Robertson arrived from Canisius, he was expected to be the guy who made open 3-pointers when defenses swarmed Porter. That scenario lasted two minutes. Robertson proved to be well suited for a starring role in Porter’s absence, averaging 16.3 points and leading the Tigers to their first NCAA Tournament since 2013. He was one of the best transfers in program history.



Jordan Kodner/PowerMizzou

The He-Did-It-His-Way-And-Therefore-Doesn’t-Do-It-Here-Anymore Award

Winner: Ehren Earleywine In a 2015 email to Missouri State’s Holly Hesse that was leaked to ESPN — it was like a delayed “Reply All” mishap — Missouri’s mercurial softball coach complained that Hesse’s stated reasons for refusing to play the Tigers were “phony excuses” and that she was “scared to get your ass whupped.” He closed with: “I have to give you credit though, you’ve been able to keep your job despite being horseshit for so long. Hats off… Ehren Earleywine.” That email was a metaphor for Earleywine’s career at Missouri — a fun ride destined to end in smoldering wreckage. Hesse still has her job, and Earleywine, who guided Missouri to 11 straight NCAA Tournaments and three College World Series, was relieved of his duties in January, just a few weeks before the season opened. It was never explained whether the final straw was a specific incident or an accumulation of aggravations over his final few years, including concerns about player treatment that led to a Title IX investigation. Earleywine made softball fun because his teams won and he was never boring. A new stadium was built on the strength of his personality. But the controversies of his final years and the exodus of players loyal to him after his dismissal decimated the softball team that now plays there.



The Plant-Your-Flag-In-The-Belly-Of-The-Beast Award

Winner: Jaydin Eierman The individual performance of the year in Missouri athletics belonged to Eierman, the 141-pound wrestler who ventured into the hostile territory of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and faced Oklahoma State’s two-time defending NCAA champion Dean Heil. Eierman not only won the match, he pinned Heil, and the bonus points gave the Tigers just enough to defeat the fifth-ranked Cowboys 21-19.

Jordan Kodner

The In-Retrospect-Maybe-A-Functional-Spine-Is-Important-After-All Award

The frenzy — some of it created by his own cryptic social media posts — about Porter’s possible return after back surgery was a hype train running on parallel tracks to the actual Missouri basketball team’s locomotive. The idea was that adding the biggest recruit in school history to a team that was already good enough to make the NCAA Tournament would make Missouri the postseason team nobody wanted to face. In reality, Missouri went 0-2 with Porter as an immobile volume shooter. God bless him for trying, but it just didn’t work. Then, he dropped to the middle of the first round of the NBA draft and had another back surgery that has postponed his NBA debut. His impact on the Missouri basketball program was still significant, as he attracted the talent — including brother Jontay — that helped the Tigers go from the dregs of Division I to the NCAA Tournament in Cuonzo Martin’s first year as coach.

Until-Further-Notice-Ship-This-Trophy-To-The-Fourth-Floor-Of-The-Hearnes-Center Award

Winner: Brian Smith The standard of excellence in Missouri athletics has been set by its wrestling coach, whose teams have finished no lower than sixth at the NCAA Championships the last four years. Last season, the Tigers went undefeated in duals and took sixth at the national meet. Smith has been and continues to be the coach of the year at Missouri.

The Biggest-Thing-In-The-Smallest-Package Award

Winner: Karissa Schweizer Missouri’s athlete of the year was Schweizer, the tiny distance runner who finished her career with three more NCAA titles — the 3,000 and 5,000 meters indoors and the 5,000 outdoors — to give her six total. The other elite college distance runners will have to find a different bobbing blonde ponytail follow, as Schweizer has embarked on her pro career.

The So-You’re-Saying-There’s-A-Chance Award

Winner: Drew Lock Entering the final month of his senior season, Missouri’s quarterback carried an 0-9 record against ranked opponents around with him like an anvil in his backpack. In his last chance to beat a Top 25 opponent, Lock led the Tigers to Florida to face the 13th-ranked Gators on Nov. 3. He made the most of his last chance — completing 24 of 32 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns — and the Tigers upset the Gators 38-17. The way Lock will be remembered by Missouri fans changed drastically on the basis of that game. The abandoned anvil was last seen sinking to the bottom of a Gainesville swamp.

Kyle Okita

The How-You-Like-Me-Now-Third-Team-Left-Tackle-For-Rock-Bridge-High-School-That’s-Got-A-Twitter-Account-With-12-Followers Award