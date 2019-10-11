Missouri basketball fans can get their first look at the Tigers tomorrow afternoon in an open practice. Hate to be critical, but that sounds a little dull. The bar has been raised by the neighbor to the west, so a scrimmage sans money guns, acrobatic dancers and blunt-smoking mascots doesn’t really cut it.

If you expect millennials at a homecoming tailgate to put down their White Claws and drift over to Mizzou Arena, you need to spice things up a little.

Here are two themes to consider:

Salute to STDs!: Having a little trouble connecting with the top prospects in St. Louis? You need to appeal to your target audience’s tastes — and I’m not talking about gooey butter cake and toasted ravioli. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its annual STD report Tuesday, and it ranked St. Louis No. 1 in the USA in sexually transmitted diseases. To celebrate the championship, the first 5,000 fans will receive a free dose of antibiotics. Halftime entertainment will include the “We All Clap for Gonorrhea” dance team, and a new banner will be raised to the rafters that reads “Leading the Nation in that Burning Sensation.”



