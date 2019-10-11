What Just Happened? Vol. 66
Missouri basketball fans can get their first look at the Tigers tomorrow afternoon in an open practice. Hate to be critical, but that sounds a little dull. The bar has been raised by the neighbor to the west, so a scrimmage sans money guns, acrobatic dancers and blunt-smoking mascots doesn’t really cut it.
If you expect millennials at a homecoming tailgate to put down their White Claws and drift over to Mizzou Arena, you need to spice things up a little.
Here are two themes to consider:
Salute to STDs!: Having a little trouble connecting with the top prospects in St. Louis? You need to appeal to your target audience’s tastes — and I’m not talking about gooey butter cake and toasted ravioli. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its annual STD report Tuesday, and it ranked St. Louis No. 1 in the USA in sexually transmitted diseases. To celebrate the championship, the first 5,000 fans will receive a free dose of antibiotics. Halftime entertainment will include the “We All Clap for Gonorrhea” dance team, and a new banner will be raised to the rafters that reads “Leading the Nation in that Burning Sensation.”
St. Louis holds top spot in chlamydia and gonorrhea, STDs reach all-time high across U.S. https://t.co/YyvVZrPRMw— St. Louis Post-Dispatch (@stltoday) October 10, 2019
You Bet, Uranus: Anyone traveling historic Route 66 through southern Missouri has seen the billboards for the Uranus Fudge Factory, the business whose owner correctly surmised Uranus jokes are never not funny. Uranus, Mo., isn’t technically a town — it’s a strip of tourist attractions located off Interstate 44 in Pulaski County — so there shouldn’t be any locals who will be offended by this celebration. Granted, I could see a worst-case scenario in which athletic director Jim Sterk would have to pen an apology that included the following line: “It was our understanding that the digital rectal exams would be strictly voluntary.” But that remote possibility is a small price to pay for an enjoyable afternoon of basketball and butt jokes.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news