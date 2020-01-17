What Just Happened? Vol. 78
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
In late September 2016, LSU fired Les Miles before its game against Missouri. It named Ed Orgeron interim coach. This, I thought, was stupid. By firing a coach so early in the season and giving an ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news