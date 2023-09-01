All spring and all summer Eli Drinkwitz told us there was a quarterback competition at Missouri. Even leading up to the season opener, he said both Brady Cook and Sam Horn would play and he would let the competition be decided on the field. The thing is, there isn’t really a competition. Brady Cook is Missouri’s starting quarterback. Drinkwitz just hasn’t told everybody yet. He did admit finally after Thursday’s 35-10 season-opening win over South Dakota that Cook is in the lead for the first time. “He has a leg up on it,” the head coach said. “That’s why he went out there first.” Cook played the entire first half. He took 44 offensive snaps and threw the ball 21 times. Horn came in for the first time in the third quarter with Missouri already leading 28-3. He took 20 snaps and threw the ball five times. Let me be clear: That’s fine. Drinkwitz doesn’t owe it to us to tell us. If he thinks it keeps Kansas State’s defensive coordinator guessing, cool. Keep up the facade for another week. Even give Horn the second half against Middle Tennessee like he got this week to get him some more actual game experience. He can say there’s a QB competition all year if he wants to. But what I saw on Thursday night convinced me I don’t believe it.

Cook went 17-for-21 for 172 yards and a touchdown plus a 15-yard TD run (USA Today)

None of this is any slight to Brady Cook. He played a good game. Not exceptional. Not anything that necessarily convinced you this Missouri offense was leaps and bounds better—or even significantly different—than the one that won last year’s opener 52-24 against Louisiana Tech and then failed to score 30 against a Power Five opponent all season. Cook completed his first ten passes on Thursday night. He finished the first half 17-for-21 for 172 yards and a touchdown and added a 15-yard score on a quarterback draw. He led a crisp two-minute drive to put the Tigers up 28-3 in the final minute of the first half and then traded in his helmet for a baseball hat the rest of the night. "Your thoughts kind of lead you to think it might change something or make you think you need to change something," Cook said of knowing going in that he was only playing two quarters against the Coyotes. "At the end of the day it’s still football and I just needed to go out there and execute." He did that. You can complain about the game plan. You can complain about the quarterback rotation. But Cook has no control over that. He has control only over how he plays. If anything Missouri fans are piling way too much heat on Cook after this one. Drinkwitz said after the game that the plan all along was to play Cook in the first half and Horn in the second. “I haven’t seen a book on how to handle it,” Drinkwitz said. He'd later go on quite a screed about how he didn't care what anyone else in the room or the stands or anywhere else thought. He told us we could all write our opinions and he didn't care about them. For the record, he shouldn't. But I'm doing as he asked. And my opinion is that he knows who his quarterback is regardless of what he says into a microphone. Drinkwitz said he planned to play Horn in the second half regardless of the score of the game. He said he was not prepared to make any statement about how he would handle the quarterback repetitions next week. He said Horn not playing in the first half does not impact his evaluations. “He was out there with the same players and the same defense in front of him.” I believe him. But you significantly reduce what you can learn about Horn when he takes the field with a 28-3 lead. There’s nothing he could do that would lose the game and little he could do to even put his team in jeopardy. It would have been interesting to see if Horn would have taken the first snap of the third quarter if the game was 14-10 at halftime. Throw in the fact that the Coyotes held the ball for the first 8:25 of the third quarter and Horn ran only eight offensive plays in his first quarter of action (compared to 44 for Cook) and it’s hardly a similar sample size.

Horn threw his first career touchdown and first career interception (Gabe DeArmond)

Again, that’s fine. The issue here is not that Horn should have played more. It is not that I even care if Horn has a real chance to be Missouri’s starting quarterback. Thursday night was simply evidence that he doesn’t. This is Brady Cook’s team for now. That could change. Maybe he struggles. Drinkwitz has said a few times in fall camp that he feels like he has more options with this roster than he has with his first three. Horn is included in those options. Just because he’s not the starter now doesn’t mean he can’t be the starter at some point. But he and Jake Garcia had all spring and all summer to take the job away from Cook and it’s obvious neither one of them did it. If either one of them is going to be the start at some point now, it’s going to have had more to do with Cook losing the job than Horn or Garcia winning it. That won’t stop the noise from the fanbase. Even though Horn quarterbacked four drives, produced just seven points and had the game’s only turnover on his ledger. Even Drinkwitz naming his starter—whenever he chooses to do it—won’t stop that noise. But at this point, that’s all it is. Sound and fury signifying nothing. Because Missouri doesn’t have a quarterback competition. That was over before this game even started.

