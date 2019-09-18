Coming into the season, everyone around Missouri was buzzing about Jordan Elliott. The former five-star recruit and Texas transfer had worked his way into playing time behind Terry Beckner Jr. and Walter Palmore last season before finishing with a bang by collecting three sacks against Arkansas in the regular season finale. There was talk this could be his final season of college football. "Jordan, he's the type of guy that can change a game," fellow defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside said. Everyone had questions about the Missouri defensive ends. Could the Tigers generate a pass rush and where was the guy that was supposed to follow the likes of Aldon Smith, Kony Ealy, Michael Sam, Shane Ray and Markus Golden? Almost nobody was talking about the fourth spot on the defensive line. Three games in, it might be the best spot of the four…and still almost nobody is talking about it. That’s because Kobie Whiteside has flying under the radar down to a T.

Kobie Whiteside has carved out a starting position at defensive tackle and been productive through three games

“Kobie’s a really, really quiet guy,” defensive line coach Brick Haley said. “You never know he’s in the room. You never know he’s around.” Guys like Tre Williams and Darius Robinson dominate the defensive line room with their voices. Whiteside blends in. But opposing offenses have certainly noticed him. "Kobie is productive, he's assignment sound, is always in the right spot," head coach Barry Odom said. "I don't know how much he shows up on the stat sheet but he is really important from a linebacker's eyes." Whiteside has played 107 snaps, second-most among Missouri’s defensive linemen. He leads the team with seven quarterback pressures on 56 pass rush opportunities. His four hurries are tied with Elliott for most on the team and his two QB hits are behind only Williams. The fact that he has just one tackle on the season is more a reflection of the position he plays than his impact on the game. Pressure up the middle may not fill up the box score, but it disrupts everything the offense wants to do. “It’s a game changer,” Whiteside said. “The quarterback can’t step forward. He’s stuck. You saw that a lot against SEMO and West Virginia. As soon as the quarterback gets hit, soon enough he’s going to start throwing picks.” “You get the quarterback off the spot back there and he has to move around and it gives the ends some opportunities to get up the field and go make plays,” Haley added. “The biggest thing we’ve got to do is be accurate in our rush lanes and make sure that we’re keeping our rush lanes clean so we don’t let the QB out. Those guys have done a good job of getting pressure there.”

