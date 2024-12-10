Williams Nwaneri reportedly in transfer portal

The top player from Missouri’s 2024 recruiting class has reportedly entered the transfer portal after his first year in Columbia.

Williams Nwaneri, a defensive end from Lee’s Summit North was a consensus five-star and the top defensive end and No. 8 player nationally in Rivals’ rankings coming out of high school. He became Mizzou’s second-highest-rated recruit ever behind only Luther Burden.

Nwaneri played in four games for Mizzou in his first season, recording two tackles, including one sack.

Since he played in only four games, Nwaneri retained his redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

There are reports the Tigers are working to retain Nwaneri.

This story will be updated as more news comes in.