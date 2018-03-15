If the Tigers survive the first two rounds — something they haven’t done since 2001, when they lost in the Sweet Sixteen — they’ll face even tougher matchups in Lexington, Kentucky, which might be the hardest region of the tournament.

The top 16 teams host the first two rounds of the tournament, so Missouri missed out on hosting for the first time since 1986. Instead, the Tigers will head to Palo Alto, California, where No. 4-seed Stanford is hosting No. 13 Gonzaga, FGCU and Missouri.

Missouri is back in the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year, and this year, the Tigers drew their highest seed in the history of the 64-team bracket: No. 5. Missouri will play No. 12-seed Florida Gulf Coast in the first round on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown on Missouri’s first opponent and who it could face if it continues to advance in its region, organized by sub-regional:

Stanford, California:

Stanford

Seed: 4



Record: 20-10, 14-3 Pac-12 Conference

The skinny: Stanford led the Pac-12 in 3-point percentage (28.3) and was second in both field-goal percentage allowed (36.1) and blocks per game (5.2). The Cardinal features seven players taller 6-foot-1 on the roster. On the flip side, Stanford's offense isn’t great — it shoots 41.9 percent from field and 30.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Gonzaga

Seed: 13

Record: 27-5, 17-1 West Coast Conference

The skinny: Gonzaga’s leading scorer and rebounder, Jill Barta, propelled the Bulldogs to the big dance. The 6-foot-2 WCC Player of the Year averages 18.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Gonzaga has a hard time shooting the three ball and will struggle against the more talented Stanford in the first round.

Missouri

Seed: 5

Record: 24-7, 11-5 Southeastern Conference

The skinny: If Missouri plays the way it played in the January and February months of the season — intense offense and physicality — the Tigers could be going to Lexington. If Missouri plays the way it ended its regular season and conference tournament — no offense and lacking aggressiveness — the Tigers could be knocked out of the first round.

Florida Gulf Coast

Seed: 12

Record: 30-4, 13-1 Athletic Sun Conference

The skinny: The Eagles love to shoot threes, and they’re really good at making those shots fall. FGCU attempted 1,126 three-pointers and made 407 of them. It averages 12.1 per game. The Eagles will make it rain early on, but that’s really the only thing going for them. Opponents of this team have to win the boards to keep the score in check.

Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville

Seed: 1

Record: 32-2, 15-1 Atlantic Coast Conference

The skinny: Louisville might be in the hardest bracket, but it sure helps to have home-court advantage potentially up until the Final Four. The Cardinals have a ton of momentum after winning the regular-season title and ACC Tournament title for the first time in program history. Louisville’s offense is versatile and dangerous combined with its ability to pull down rebounds.

Boise State

Seed: 16

Record: 23-9, 14-4 Mountain West Conference

The skinny: Boise State is a clear underdog against Louisville, but the Broncos do pose certain threats. They’re on a 10-game winning streak after beating Nevada on a buzzer-beater to win the Mountain West Tournament. Sophomore guard Riley Lupfer averages 16.4 points per game and is fifth in the country with 3.75 threes per game and 45.8 three-point percentage.

Marquette

Seed: 8

Record: 23-9, 15-3 Big East Conference

The skinny: Marquette boasts some impressive players in Big East Player of the Year Allazia Blockton, who averages 18.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, and Amani Wilborn, who shot 65.5 percent from the field in three games at the conference tournament. The Golden Eagles can flex their offensive muscles at times, but they don’t respond well to pressing defense.

Dayton

Seed: 9

Record: 23-6, 15-1 Atlantic 10 Conference

The skinny: Dayton has a rebounding machine in JaVonna Layfield, who is fourth in the nation with 12.9 rebounds per game. The Flyers are 11th nationally in rebounds per game with 43.2, and they also know how to shoot the three-ball, ranking 13th from deep (38.4). Jenna Burdette leads that squad; her 46.8 three-point percentage is third in the nation.

Knoxville, Tennessee

Oregon State

Seed: 6

Record: 23-7, 14-4 Pac-12 Conference

The skinny: Oregon State is consistent all over the floor. The Beavers lead the nation in three-point percentage (40.6), and they’re fifth in the nation for field-goal percentage defense (34.6). That makes them one of three teams in the nation, along with Connecticut and Baylor, that rank in the top 10 for both of those categories.

Western Kentucky

Seed: 11

Record: 24-8, 12-4 Conference USA

The skinny: Missouri’s only non-conference loss this season, Western Kentucky went on to win the C-USA championship to claim its NCAA Tournament berth. The Lady Toppers will have their hands full with Oregon State’s talent, but they don’t easily crack under pressure. C-USA Defensive Player of the Year Ivy Brown averages 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game and will be a force on the boards.

Tennessee

Seed: 3

Record: 24-7, 11-5 Southeastern Conference

The skinny: Tennessee has never lost a NCAA Tournament home game, so home-court advantage is huge for the Lady Vols in the opening rounds, especially if a matchup with Oregon State comes to fruition. Tennessee boasts one of the most athletic squads in the nation, with seniors Jaime Nared and Mercedes Russell leading the charge.

Liberty

Seed: 14

Record: 24-9, 16-2 Big South

The skinny: Liberty boasts a stifling defense, and its 60-42 win over UNC Asheville in the Big South Championship was the 17th straight time that the Lady Flames held an opponent to under 60 points — they’re holding opponents to 53.7 points per game this season.

Waco, Texas

Michigan

Seed: 7

Record: 22-9, 10-6 Big 10 Conference

The skinny: This is the first NCAA Tournament for every player on Michigan’s roster, but senior Katelynn Flaherty is as good as any to lead her team through it. She is now Michigan’s leading scorer and averages 23.2 points per game, which is good for fifth in the nation. She’s also No. 12 in the nation for three-pointers, with 110 so far this season.

Northern Colorado

Seed: 10

Record: 26-6, 14-3 Big Sky Conference

The skinny: Northern Colorado has won 13 straight heading into the tournament, including a 91-69 win over Idaho in the Big Sky Championship. The Bears rely heavy on their offensive attack, with their leading scorers in Savannah Smith (18.5 ppg) and Savannah Scott (16.8 ppg). Northern Colorado averages 70.5 points per game on 44.7 percent shooting.

Baylor

Seed: 2

Record: 31-1, 18-0 Big 12 Conference

The skinny: Baylor’s strength is rebounding; it leads the nation with a +18.2 rebounding margin and has won the boards in every game this year. Lauren Cox, a 6-foot-4 forward, and junior Kalani Brown, a 6-foot-7 center, might be the best 4-5 duo in the country: they account for 39.7 percent of the Bears’ scoring the season and 39.4 percent of the team’s rebounding.

Grambling State

Seed: 15

Record: 19-13, 13-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference

The skinny: This is Grambling’s first NCAA Tournament in 19 years, and the Tigers didn’t draw a great opponent in the taller, faster and more talented Baylor. Grambling averages 67 points per game and shoots 39.9 percent from the field. Junior guard Shakayla Hill leads the Tigers in scoring (17.1) and rebounding (7.5).