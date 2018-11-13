That statement was anything but hyperbole. The disappointing 65-61 victory for the Tigers was highlighted by a horrific display of shooting during the third quarter, when Missouri mustered just three points. It was hard to watch, and maybe even harder for Pingeton to coach, but Missouri ultimately emerged victorious to extend its record to 2-0.

Missouri State is an opponent that the No.16 team in the nation typically figures to defeat soundly. No. 16 Missouri, a program currently fighting to join the elites in the SEC, was generally expected to steamroll the Bears. Yet the Tigers found themselves in a tight game late in the fourth quarter.

The victory showed two distinctive sides of Missouri's team. At times the Tigers can’t seem to hit any shots, whether they be free throws, layups, or three-pointers. This happened during the first and third quarters against Missouri State.

Then, like in Missouri’s 29-point second quarter explosion, the team has stretches of offensive dominance, spreading the floor and moving the ball at a pace that would cause any team difficulties on defensive rotations.

Early on the Tigers fell into the same struggles they displayed in the season-opener against Western Illinois: an inability to score for long stretches. Missouri started 2-9 from the field and 0-5 from deep, finishing the quarter shooting 38 percent from the field and 1-6 from the free throw line. Heading into the second quarter, 10 of Missouri 11 points had come from the paint.

The only plus for Missouri was how poorly the Bears handled full-court pressure early on. Missouri State missed an opportunity to take advantage of Missouri’s offensive struggles by turning the ball over five times.

The arena burst with excitement in the beginning of the second quarter when Hannah Schuchts hit a wing three. The following possession, fans reached a fever pitch when Haley Troup drained a three of her own. Those were the first two made jump shots of the game for Missouri and an indication of the quarter that was to come.

The difference in for Missouri was Akira Levy and the Tiger’s shooting. Levy was the Tigers' spark plug in the second quarter, providing defensive intensity and an ability to create offensively one-on-one. She had eight of her 11 first-half points in the second quarter, along with two steals. Also, all three of Missouri’s three-point shots were made in the second quarter, providing the space for the Tigers to attack off the dribble. The Tigers had 32 points in the paint on the night.

Then play that best embodied how Missouri wants its space-the-floor offense to look occurred with 1:30 left in the first half. The floor was spread, the ball moving from side-to-side with Troup, Chavis, and Smith turning down open threes to continue to move the defense.

The ball was swung three or four times before it found Smith wide open in the corner. She drained the three without a Missouri State defender within three feet of her. Missouri’s lead grew to 40-25 heading into halftime.

Then came the ugly part for Missouri. The Tigers had four quick turnovers and went 0-4 shooting from the field in a scoreless first five minutes of play. The Tigers scored three points and did not make a field goal in the quarter.

It wasn’t that Missouri State played good defense. The 0-12 shooting was squarely on Missouri’s shoulders.

What made it so tough to watch was the misses around the rim, Emmanuelle Tahane missing lightly contested layups, Smith missing easy layups in the lane and an assortment of missed open jump shots. The third quarter ended with freshman Grace Berg clanking a corner three on the top of the backboard, near the hanging shot clock: the perfect ending for an imperfect quarter.



The Tigers led 43-38 heading into the fourth, and the cold stretch continued. The quarter started with Levy attacking the basket and getting swatted emphatically. Then on the second possession, the Tigers looked lost against Missouri State’s zone defense, getting a shot clock violation in the process. That was followed by Smith missing a layup.

This is when senior Sophie Cunningham took control of the game. Cunningham, who had two points and four fouls heading into the fourth, promptly rose to the occasion midway through the quarter, capitalizing on the space that Missouri State’s zone opened for her. She operated in the high post, where she could get open midrange jumpers and attack the rim at will. She scored 10 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Tigers to victory.

The most alarming aspect of the performance for Missouri was the three-point shooting and turnovers. Three-of-21 from deep and 17 turnovers won’t cut it when the Tigers play better competition. That competition could come Friday, as the Tigers take on Green Bay at home at 6 p.m.



