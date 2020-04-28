Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-28 05:00:00 -0500') }}
football
Edit
ZOUMCast: David Rowe
Gabe DeArmond & Mitchell Forde
Staff
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
Related
{{ link.display_text }}
|
SIGN UP FOR A SUBSCRIPTION TODAY AND YOU WON'T PAY TILL SEPTEMBER
While everyone is on lockdown, we're catching up with some of your favorite Tigers from the past. Today, our chat with David Rowe, who walked on at Mizzou, earned a scholarship, beat cancer and then opened one of Columbia's best restaurants.
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}