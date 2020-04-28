News More News
ZOUMCast: David Rowe

Gabe DeArmond & Mitchell Forde
Staff
While everyone is on lockdown, we're catching up with some of your favorite Tigers from the past. Today, our chat with David Rowe, who walked on at Mizzou, earned a scholarship, beat cancer and then opened one of Columbia's best restaurants.

