GD: I don't know. That's a question you'd have to ask him. The easiest answer is usually that for some reason or another a coach doesn't see a particular prospect as a guy that can contribute enough to merit an offer. Specific to Braun, I don't know what it is that Missouri doesn't see that other programs are seeing. But his mom, aunt and uncle all played at Mizzou and he plays for MoKan, which is an AAU program Missouri obviously recruits heavily, so the coaching staff is certainly aware of Braun.