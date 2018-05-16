2018 Tiger Mailbag: 20th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
BornAgainTIGSHOW asks: I like Parker Braun. Why doesn't Zo?
GD: I don't know. That's a question you'd have to ask him. The easiest answer is usually that for some reason or another a coach doesn't see a particular prospect as a guy that can contribute enough to merit an offer. Specific to Braun, I don't know what it is that Missouri doesn't see that other programs are seeing. But his mom, aunt and uncle all played at Mizzou and he plays for MoKan, which is an AAU program Missouri obviously recruits heavily, so the coaching staff is certainly aware of Braun.
Chilly_Tiger asks: What is Mizzou's starting 5 next season? What will the record be?
