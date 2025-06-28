Five pre-camp predictions for Mizzou football

Here's a look at three of the top uncommitted linemen targets to officially visit Missouri.
Let's take a look at some predictions as fall camp approaches with a range of spiciness for Mizzou football.
With an NCAA Dead Period in effect, Missouri has started to play the waiting game on recruits announcing commitments.
The Missouri Tigers had a lot of production to replace going into 2025, so they turned to the transfer portal.
We're jumped just a few years into the future as we continue to look through historic Border War wins by Mizzou.
Here's a look at three of the top uncommitted linemen targets to officially visit Missouri.
Let's take a look at some predictions as fall camp approaches with a range of spiciness for Mizzou football.
With an NCAA Dead Period in effect, Missouri has started to play the waiting game on recruits announcing commitments.