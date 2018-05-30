GD: Thank you for giving me the easy out. In no other field has Mizzou produced as many big names as journalism. The answer, obviously, is F.

But in the interest of not taking the easy way out and answering the question from a sports point of view, the answer is "whatever they're good at." The answer to this always depends on your age. Most schools, when you first say them, I immediately think of either football or basketball. With Mizzou, my first thought is basketball because during my formative years as a sports fan, Mizzou was really good at basketball and really good at football. I grew up with Derrick Chievous and Doug Smith and Anthony Peeler and Melvin Booker. But if you're my older son's age (20), you grew up with Brad Smith and Chase Daniel and Jeremy Maclin and Mizzou is a football school. Yeah, the Tigers had some good years on the hardwood during that time, but they could never sustain anything, so it was hard to make basketball fans die-hards like they were when I was growing up.

As far as C, D, E or any other less-publicized sport, a pocket of Missouri fans are really excited about them when they're good. Robin Pingeton and Sophie Cunningham have made women's basketball important to a larger number of people, but if things fall off in the coming years, the interest will wane (just as it has with football and basketball in lean times). There are only two schools in the country that I might argue are "women's basketball schools." But even at Tennessee and Connecticut, nobody would really argue that it's the most popular sport on campus. Softball, wrestling, etc, it's a nice distraction during the offseason. Some people follow it really passionately. But it's a pretty small number of people. I've always contended that Missouri softball and wrestling have gotten as popular as they have over the last few years because, yes, they were good, but also because Missouri wasn't winning titles in football or men's hoops. Those two teams were the ones Mizzou fans felt really might be capable of bringing a championship to campus. You might know that Missouri hasn't won one of those in either of the two major sports in 24 years now. So ANY team that might be capable of bringing home a title is going to be a little more popular here than at some other places that have seen them in the last generation. Mizzou fans are so desperate to win something meaningful that if anybody comes close, it creates a little more fervor than it would at some places.

So the short answer is, "Whatever they're best at when you ask the question."