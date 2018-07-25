Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

ski-tiger asks: In what year will the Royals return to the playoffs? When will they hang their 3rd WS banner?

GD: Well, they went in 1985. Then took 29 years off between appearances and 30 between titles. So they'll make it again in 2044 and win in 2045 when I'm 69. Which will be nice. I saw this today

The Royals may be looking to add pieces rather than sell off pieces at the deadline. https://t.co/WTqAN17MlV — Royals Review (@royalsreview) July 24, 2018

GD: Dayton Moore shouldn't be "poking around" anyone that's above AA right now. He should trade every single player who isn't bolted down under club control for a discount price for the next three seasons. That means Duffy, Salvy, Whit, the bat boy, Sluggerrrrrr! and the "Lemonade" guy in the upper deck.

ski-tiger asks: Specifically towards old social media posts and potential impact to an athlete if they become popular, if a HS recruit asked your for advice on how to manage their past/present/future social profiles, what do you say?

GD: I would tell them assume everything you tweet is going to be screenshotted, held on to and used to make you look bad if you ever become somewhat famous. I made my son undo retweets when he was a junior in high school that contained language I didn't want him using. People like to say that social media has made us dumber. It hasn't. It's just given a microphone for us to broadcast how dumb we have always been. Don't say anything on social media you wouldn't want to share with everyone (which is what you are doing, but for some reason people don't realize that). Being as it's my job to follow high school athletes on Twitter, I see something that makes me cringe about once a day. Team #NeverTweet.

KWMizzou asks: I guess you've been asked this before, but since we know you like to tee it up what are your three golf bucket lists? Let's make it more specific: 1 round of golf with anyone in the world, who is your pick? 1 round of golf at any course in the world, where do you play? 1 golf event to attend in person, what event do you pick?

GD: I'm not sure if the round has to be with someone involved with golf. If it does, I'd play with Jack Nicklaus. I'd be ashamed of my game, but come on, it's Jack. If it can just be anybody, that becomes a much, much more difficult question and I don't have a good answer off the top of my head. For the course, you play St. Andrews. I considered Pebble Beach and Augusta, but I'll go with the birthplace of the game. While I'd love to go to a Ryder Cup, if I get to only one event, I've long told my wife before I die, I want to be at The Masters on Sunday.

