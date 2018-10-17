2018 Tiger Mailbag: 41st Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Could it be that having Ryan Walters take over the DC position on top of being the DB coach has led to the issues we're seeing in the defensive backfield? Could/Should HCBO look at possibly bringing in a coach to focus only on the DBs and let Ryan continue working on the DC position?I realize there are limits to the number of coaches but this seems like a situation where having someone focus on that position group solely would make a huge difference in the end result.
GD: I mean, it's possible. But Dave Steckel coached linebackers. And almost every defensive coordinator also coaches a position. I think mostly it's just that the defensive backs probably aren't great. I mean, the issues we talked about going back to last spring were these: Wide receiver, pass rush, secondary. The issues this team has had are: wide receiver, pass rush, secondary. None of this should be a surprise. Maybe the extent to which they've struggled should be a surprise, but these were the exact places we knew this team had question marks. Now, if you want to take issue with the fact that the coordinator of a defense that isn't very good is also coaching one of the positions that is the weakest on that defense, I'll listen to that argument. But I'm not sure that it's related to the fact he's spread too thin.
The pass defense's struggles are simple: They don't get much pressure. They don't cover all that well. When they do cover, they don't seem to make a play on the ball. Those are three pretty important things. I'm not sure what scheme covers all those weaknesses up.
TigerCruise asks: How does the booth review targeting but not a guy throwing punches? I think the problem with the NCAA is they pretend to care about safety but typically let the Universities handle "dirty players". It's ridiculous that we're ejecting players for making tackles. Why isn't it like basketball? Flagrant targeting you get ejected, non-flagrant is a warning, with the second one an ejection. All fighting and possible unsportsmanlike penalties should be reviewed for fisty cuffs.The fact that what Hall did and what the guy from Florida did on Vanderbilt are considered equal acts to me is ridiculous.
