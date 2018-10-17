GD: I mean, it's possible. But Dave Steckel coached linebackers. And almost every defensive coordinator also coaches a position. I think mostly it's just that the defensive backs probably aren't great. I mean, the issues we talked about going back to last spring were these: Wide receiver, pass rush, secondary. The issues this team has had are: wide receiver, pass rush, secondary. None of this should be a surprise. Maybe the extent to which they've struggled should be a surprise, but these were the exact places we knew this team had question marks. Now, if you want to take issue with the fact that the coordinator of a defense that isn't very good is also coaching one of the positions that is the weakest on that defense, I'll listen to that argument. But I'm not sure that it's related to the fact he's spread too thin.

The pass defense's struggles are simple: They don't get much pressure. They don't cover all that well. When they do cover, they don't seem to make a play on the ball. Those are three pretty important things. I'm not sure what scheme covers all those weaknesses up.