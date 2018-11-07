Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

PaulieBleaker asks: When does Jalani plan to announce now that his season is over?

I will be committing next Friday , Nov 16! 🙏🏾 — Jalani Williams ⁹ (@jalaniw9) November 5, 2018

GD: Nobody knows for sure, but Missouri folks feel pretty good about this one.

mexicojoe asks: Do you think either Crockett or Rountree reach 1000 yds rushing during the regular season?

GD: With three games to play, Rountree needs 334 yards and Crockett needs 423. So while it's possible, I think it's unlikely. Largely because both will share carries. Either Mizzou would have to run wild or one guy would have to be really hot and get the majority of carries. I don't think either runs for 1,000, but I think the two combined will be over 1750. Add in Tyler Badie and that's more than 2,000 yards from your running backs and any team in America will take that.

Rountree leads Mizzou with 666 yards on the ground, but Crockett is just 89 yards behind. USA Today Sports Images

mexicojoe asks: How does a Bowl game affect the new 4 game Red Shirt rule.

GD: It counts as a game. If you've played in four games and you play in that one, you burn the shirt. So it's possible some guys who haven't played in four games get to see a little bit of action if the game is decided late, but largely they won't play.

cbwallace asks: How many true freshmen do we have on our football two deep compared with Alabama and Georgia?

GD: Missouri lists six freshmen on the two (actually three because Trajan Jeffcoat and Kam Scott are listed as third-stringers, but both see regular action) deep. The Bama depth chart I found lists 16 freshmen on the three-deep, but just five on the two-deep. I don't know enough about the Tide to know which of those third-stringers see regular action. I can't find an updated UGA depth chart, but the one at the start of the season listed nine true freshmen on offense and defense. I believe there may be a couple more than that by now.

chjohn asks: Any word on if Parker to tight end a permanent move or just something to get him on the field this year? Seems like it came out of left field.