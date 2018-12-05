Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

TigerCruise asks: Thoughts on the coaching hires so far?

GD: I assume you're talking about head coaching hires outside of Mizzou. I understand why Kansas did what it did, but I don't see Les Miles as the answer there. At Ohio State, I think they're a big enough program to have taken a look at some other candidates before locking in Ryan Day, although the built in plan of succession has worked fine at Oklahoma. I love the Scott Satterfield hire at Louisville and I've been a Matt Wells proponent for a while and think he can do well at Texas Tech.. Think he's got a chance to be very good. Outside of that, nothing that has happened is jumping out to me. Not sold on Mike Locksley at Maryland and don't really know enough about Mel Tucker at Colorado to have an opinion.

MizzouFan314 asks: Any thoughts on who the kicker and punter are going to be next year? Anyone from the swim and dive team look like they have a good leg?

GD: I assume Tucker McCann will be the kicker since I don't see him going pro early. At punter, Josh Dodge from Blue Springs was a preferred walk-on last year and will probably get first shot.

AP

gocubsgo17 asks: 1. What is the longest thread in powermizzou history? 2. If Kelly commits, he is the biggest Mizzou football recruiting win since ?

GD: 1) I really don't know but I'm going to assume the Larissa Anderson softball thread is in that territory. 2) I'd say it's the biggest one since Drew Lock. People forget how big that was.

mufootball1 asks: How realistic of a chance does Mizzou have with Chester Graves? Which schools are the primary contenders?

GD: As we said last week, Mizzou is in the running. Ole Miss, Alabama, Iowa and Nebraska are other teams that were mentioned.

mexicojoe asks: Not really a Mizzou question but why is the Alamo Bowl affiliated with the Pac 12. Website says Alamo Bowl gets “second choice” team from Big 12 vs “ second choice team” from Pac 12. Seems like the Pac 12 would find something more geographically favorable.

GD: I assume for the same reason everything else happens with bowl games: Money.

Bluesfan94 asks: KJ Santos, what’s the update, if there is one?