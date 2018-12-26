GD: I think more than anything it's the next guy is always the best guy mentality. We haven't seen any evidence that Bazelak can't be the guy so we think he's the guy. To be fair, we haven't really seen any evidence that Micah Wilson or Taylor Powell can't do the job either. But they've been on campus for two years and we haven't seen any evidence they CAN. As I've said all year, the most telling thing here is the approach the coaching staff has taken. The Tigers took a grad transfer, then took a regular transfer, then took a high school quarterback. I understand recruiting depth and making sure you have backup plans, especially at the quarterback position, but you don't take this approach if you think you have a guy who's going to be ready to be the starter in a year or two. The simple fact is that, based on its actions, the coaching staff didn't think it had an SEC starting quarterback on the roster...next year or beyond. I think it's more likely that Bazelak would get beaten out by someone Mizzou hasn't signed yet than by anyone on the roster right now. In other words, you're going to keep recruiting quarterbacks every year. Who's to say you don't get one that's ready to start before Bazelak is? I think the ideal plan of succession is Kelly Bryant for a year, Shawn Robinson for two and Bazelak for two. But things almost never work out exactly like we think they will five years in advance.