GD: I'm sure Odom has guys he consults with. I'm sure as a staff they go back over every game and say "What should we have done different?" "If we're in this situation again, how would we handle it differently?" I don't know if that person is another head coach or if he just does it internally with his staff, but everybody self-scouts.

I think Odom is a guy who is really good at many of the things we don't see: Building a culture, getting guys to believe, keeping the locker room together. I think he is also a guy--like a lot of first-time head coaches--who has room to grow as far as in-game decisions. And maybe he'll never be great at that part. A lot of people thought Gary Pinkel never was. Kirby Smart made some terrible decisions this season. Mike Gundy made some in that same game. Chris Petersen and Urban Meyer are the two winningest active coaches and in the last five minutes of the Rose Bowl I thought they'd both lost their minds. Odom definitely has room to improve. Most coaches do. We are always going to second-guess decisions because it's a lot easier to dissect them in hindsight.

Specifically with the Liberty Bowl, there were three things I didn't like:

1) The last drive of the first half. It seemed like Missouri couldn't decide if it was trying to score or trying to run the clock out. I liked the idea of running clock...until you had a first down at the 40. Then it was time to go try to score. That said, if Tyler Badie cuts upfield for a first down instead of trying to run across the field and not getting there, that drive might be different.

2) The extra point down 10. In the end, it didn't matter. So much happened in the last 12 minutes of that game that that decision didn't change the outcome. And if they go for two there, you can't say everything else unfolds the same. It wasn't a decision that cost them the game, but I questioned it loudly at the time and I still think they should have gone for two...or at least taken a delay and kicked a 25-yard PAT from the hash rather than burning a timeout to center the ball.

3) The final offensive series. I didn't hate the fourth down play. If it works, we're all talking about how gutsy it was. I hated the second and third down plays. Facing second and two at the ten, you've got a perfect chance to play action pass and let Drew Lock give you the lead with his arm. If it doesn't work, then come back and run it. But Missouri became so consumed with running out the clock and making sure OSU didn't get the ball back that it forgot to actually score. That works when all you need is a field goal, like at Purdue. But when you have to have a touchdown, you just have to get it when you can. Then, if your defense can't get a stop with 58 seconds left, so be it, you don't deserve to win anyway.