MIZ25! asks: Kobe Brown or Terrence Hargrove?

GD: I'll answer a joke with a joke.

rfeucht asks: I went to the baseball game Saturday, what are they doing to the football practice field behind center field? Also, where is the football team going to practice once they get in the new facility? Doesn’t make much sense to move across the street and then have to go back across to practice? Are there plans to add a practice facility behind the new south end zone or will they practice at the stadium?

GD: I drove by the other day and noticed one of the fields back there was all torn up. I assume they're re-sodding the practice fields. I know I heard some mention of that last year. As far as putting new practice facilities over by the stadium, I'm not sure how that would work. The gymnastics and Golden Girls facility is there, so I'm not sure there's room for a full-length field. The most logical place to me would be where Lot C is, up the hill just south of the stadium. Then you're rearranging parking. I'm told that there will be a campaign launched later this summer with outdoor practice fields and an indoor facility in mind, but I don't know any specifics beyond that at this point.

KWMizzou asks: What was one interview/Q&A you had to conduct that you dreaded the most?

GD: There really haven't been many. I remember during the basketball coaching search in 2006, I got a hold of Bob Huggins' cell phone number and I was about wetting my pants when I called him because I fully expected the first thing he said to be, "How the F--- did you get this number?" But he couldn't have been nicer. The only one I remember really thinking, "Man, I don't want to do this" is when Gary Pinkel held the press conference at his lawyer's office after he got his DWI. That was the lowest Pinkel was during the 13 years I covered him and you don't really want to have to go ask a guy in that position questions. But we had to. I've still never watched the police video of the arrest. I just don't really have any desire to see it. Other than that, I can't really think of any interview that I "dreaded" doing.

Ragarm asks: We all seem to worry about the slow start in each year’s recruiting cycle. Do you feel this is because our coaches are not pushy during the process, or because Mizzou is not annually a ranked program or perhaps some other influence?Would you to define the “rising” used in recruiting for players? It either isn’t used consistently when you all use it or the definition I have seen for it was wrong.

GD: I never use term "rising" myself. But my understanding of it is based on the time of year. If we're writing a story in the offseason, a kid who just finished his sophomore season is going to be referred to as a "rising junior." By the time the season starts, he's just a junior. As far as worrying about the slow start, we go through this every year. Missouri tends to have a handful of kids who are going to commit super early in the process. They've got three this year and that's about typical. They'll get a few more off camp season. In past years, Mizzou has generally gone into the season with somewhere between eight and 12 commitments. Now and again, it's been a little bit higher than that, but not usually. So every year people stress out about it and in the end, Missouri still signs a full class of players. I think the main reason it works this way is Missouri's status as a program: It's a good enough program that it's generally recruiting kids that have other options. But it's not a powerhouse where a lot of kids are going to get a Missouri offer and think "I don't need to look at anything else, I'm done" and commit on the spot. Let's look at the programs with the most commitments right now: Alabama (17)--Powerhouse Clemson (16)--Powerhouse Miami (14)--New coach, still a lot of tradition LSU (14)--Traditional power North Carolina (13)--New coach Navy (12)--Recruit a different type of prospect Georgia Tech (12)--New coach Florida State (12)--Traditional power Florida (12)--Traditional power So all nine of them are either traditional powers, programs with new coaches or programs that recruit kids who probably aren't going to have a lot of Power Five options no matter how long they wait. Missouri doesn't fit into any of those categories. So the commitments are going to come later in the year.

epollack asks: Can you please present this to Greg Sankey in July at media days? https://theroommateswitch.wordpress.comIn seriousness, though, if I feel no kinship with any of the seven West schools, god knows what they think of Missouri. Does this not bother the conference and its schools?

GD: For those that don't feel like reading the link above, I'll sum it up as quickly as I can: Basically, the divisions in the SEC would switch every year. In even years, the divisions would be aligned differently than in odd years. Each team would have three permanent opponents, then the other five games would rotate on a home-and-away basis. That would allow every team in the SEC to play every other team home and away over the course of four years. First of all, I agree with the premise. Missouri shouldn't go 14 years between trips to Tuscaloosa or Baton Rouge. I agree that every player should play every team in the league during his career. But I don't like the division switching. I think the divisions should remain the same (Missouri should be in the West and Auburn should be in the East, but that's a different discussion that's not going to happen any time soon). What I'd like to see is eliminating the permanent cross-division rivalries. I don't care if Missouri plays Arkansas every year. But this rule isn't in place because of Missouri. It's in place because of Tennessee vs Alabama (please, again, explain to me why the Vols would have fought to keep that game on the schedule?) and to a lesser degree LSU vs Florida. This is the problem with expansion. You have to make sure Missouri and Texas A&M have the same scheduling rules as every other team in the league even if adding new teams makes those rules not make any sense. For the sake of argument, let's say that they would agree to get rid of the cross-division annual game. You have to play every team in your division. Otherwise having divisions doesn't make sense. So that takes up six games. The SEC doesn't want to go to a nine-game schedule, so we've only got two more games every year. Those games should rotate. What that's going to mean is that over the course of four years, you're going to play six teams in the other division once and the seventh team twice. It's basically a four year rotation. Year one: Mizzou plays Ole Miss and Arkansas Year two: Mizzou plays Auburn and Mississippi State Year three: Mizzou plays Alabama and Texas A&M Year four: Mizzou plays LSU and Arkansas There you go. Taken care of. Every player at every school gets to play every team. Sure, we still go eight years between trips to some of those places, but it's better than 14. But as long as it's important for Tennessee to get its brains beat in by Alabama every October and as long as geography takes a back seat to protecting rivalries, it's not going to happen. The biggest negative of the move to the SEC (and, again, I get why Missouri did it and it had to do it) is the rivalries. Eventually, playing Arkansas and Georgia and South Carolina is going to be traditional and it's going to be like playing Nebraska and Kansas and Kansas State was to me growing up. But it's going to take a long time. Missouri doesn't really have a rival in this league and that's exacerbated by the fact that the only two teams who really make any sense as a rival (Arkansas, which is right next door, and A&M, which Missouri played pretty regularly for 18 years before the move) are in the other division.

Adam#B&G asks: Beyond Danny Gray, are we pursuing other JUCO players at this point? What about former commit Tyrus Wheat?

mexicojoe asks: Does MU receive travel compensation when sports such as Softball or Baseball have to travel for NCAA tourney games?

GD: Yes. Travel costs are covered for NCAA Tournament games. The amount of that compensation determines how many people can go on the trip. In some cases, the band, cheerleaders and other staff can go on the trips. In other cases, they can't. I don't really know what the determining factors are there.

Fshdom asks: Any truth to the rumor that in men's basketball we're not able to take a grad transfer this year?I know we were told that we got a one year penalty due to a prior transfer not making enough academic progress, but there's been talk on other sites that this also applied to this coming season.

GD: No truth. Mizzou could not take a grad transfer in last year's recruiting class because the one it had on campus the prior year didn't make the required academic progress. But I asked two weeks ago and if the Tigers want to take a grad transfer in this recruiting cycle, they are able to do so. That said, it appears at this point the class is complete and Missouri hasn't taken a grad transfer so we don't expect that they will.

Tiger Cruise asks: True or false the bans on postseason if upheld would hurt more next year than if Mizzou took them this year?