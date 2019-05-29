Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

the mighty yehti asks: Safe to say power 5 schools only recruit kids who participate in the EYBL or UA leagues?

GD: For the most part, yeah. There are some Power Five players that play on smaller circuits or maybe don't play a lot of AAU ball at all, but they're the exception. If you think about it, these AAU tournaments are the equivalent of a job fair. Sure, I can go out and recruit people individually for a job and do my own research. But if they had a convention where 400 kids who wanted to go into online sports media were all going to be in the same place, and they generally tended to be the most qualified such people, I'd probably just go there to hire people. It's why a lot of coaches didn't want AAU ball to go away like was speculated. These guys already spend a million days on the road. If AAU goes away, they have to spend a lot more because rather than seeing 20 players in one location, they've got to go to 20 different locations to see them. There are a lot of negatives about AAU ball, but there are some positives too. I mean, for every kid who goes into these tournaments with tons of attention already, there are kids who don't have nearly as much attention and play well when the coaches are there watching other guys and create an opportunity for themselves.

