2020 East St. Louis athlete discusses recent Mizzou offer
Back in December, Missouri dipped into the talent-rich East St. Louis program and extended an offer to 2020 athlete Lawaun Powell.Running backs coach Cornell Ford offered the three-star prospect af...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news