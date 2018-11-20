Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

2020 in-state DB checks out Mizzou for the first time

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Missouri became bowl eligible a couple of weeks ago with a win over Vanderbilt and Raytown (Mo.) 2020 defensive back Dontae Manning was in attendance taking in his first Tigers game."The atmosphere...

