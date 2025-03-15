Published Mar 15, 2025
Watch: Brandon Jones and Al Davis at March 15 practice
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor
Media didn't get to watch Missouri's spring practice on Saturday, but reporters did get to talk with offensive line coach Brandon Jones and defensive line coach Al Davis afterward.

Here are the full videos.

Brandon Jones

Al Davis

