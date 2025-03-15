Watch: Brandon Jones and Al Davis at March 15 practice

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Media didn't get to watch Missouri's spring practice on Saturday, but reporters did get to talk with offensive line coach Brandon Jones and defensive line coach Al Davis afterward.
Here are the full videos.
Brandon Jones
Al Davis
