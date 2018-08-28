Missouri hosted a lot of in-state talent over the summer, one of those was local Columbia (Mo.) Tolton Catholic offensive lineman Monroe Mills.

"The Mizzou visit was great," Mills said. "It was like being right at home since my school is only a few miles away. They (coaches) seemed to really care about me and other players, I felt right at home."

During his time on campus, the 6-foot-7, 285-pound prospect spent a lot of time with offensive line coach Brad Davis.

"I spent quite a while in his office discussing the program and my skill set," he said. "I like how he built a connection with all his players and how happy he was to be a Tiger. He liked my size and frame."

Before his recent visit, Mills was already familiar with the Missouri program having been to several games and his parents are also Mizzou alums.

Mills has an early offer from Dartmouth and is receiving interest from Minnesota and Wyoming. He also camped at Harvard, North Carolina, Ohio State, and Kentucky.