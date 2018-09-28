2020 in-state QB Mekhi Hagens picks up Mizzou offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) 2020 quarterback Mekhi Hagens is already garnering a lot of attention so far this season, having thrown for 20 touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards through five games.The 6-foot-...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news