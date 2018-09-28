Ticker
2018-09-28 football

2020 in-state QB Mekhi Hagens picks up Mizzou offer

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou.com
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Cardinal Ritter (Mo.) 2020 quarterback Mekhi Hagens is already garnering a lot of attention so far this season, having thrown for 20 touchdowns and nearly 1,500 yards through five games.The 6-foot-...

{{ article.author_name }}