GD: Not at all. The NFL is designed for parity. The goal is for everyone to be 8-8. It's not unusual to see a team go from last to first. The Chiefs were awful for a long time when I was growing up, then really good for a while, then 2-14 and the embarrassment of the league and within a year or two they were one of the top three or four teams. The Patriots weren't great for quite a while before hiring Bill Parcells, drafting Drew Bledsoe No. 1, hiring Bill Belichick and drafting Tom Brady. The system means when you're really bad you have a chance to build yourself up through the draft. You also get a weaker schedule when you're bad. So in the NFL, the worst teams are getting to choose the best players and play more games against other bad teams.

College football is the exact opposite. I've done the math before and don't want to do it again, but more than half the five stars are going to about six programs. They're the six that are already good. There are about 30 five-stars per year, so it's basically the equivalent of a first round pick. In college football, the majority of the first round picks go to the six teams that are already the best. And then the majority of the second and third round picks go to maybe 10-15 more schools. Everybody else is charged with beating those teams with the equivalent of third day picks and undrafted free agents.

The best thing you can have as a sports fan is hope. Every pro sport--yes, even baseball--offers a hope to get better by leveling the playing field. College football is the most unlevel playing field in all of sports. If you're a fan of 80% of the teams in the country, you have very little hope that you can compete for anything meaningful.

Now, don't get me wrong, the right administration, the right hire, etc, can help. But the number of teams that have gone from mediocre to elite in the last 50 years is very small. Off the top of my head it's Florida, Florida State and Miami (geographic advantages), Oregon (Phil Knight) and Virginia Tech (Frank Beamer and Michael Vick). That's pretty much it. Other teams pop up here and there but none have really sustained it for any meaningful length of time.