Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Tiger Cruise asks: What in the world is going on in basketball recruiting?

GD: Here's the easiest way to keep track of it: Did a kid enter the transfer portal? If the answer is yes, odds are pretty good he's heard from Missouri. They're looking high and low for an immediate impact guy or two. They've missed on a lot of targets in this class. They need to pull one or two out late to salvage the class and rebuild the roster after next season (which is why I'd be perfectly fine with a traditional transfer rather than a graduate transfer).

rwehmer asks: If your son raced Mitchell, who would you put money on?

GD: Today? My son. It doesn't take long to lose a lot of what you gained in the pool and I don't think Forde's going to the rec to swim laps every day. At the same age, I'd probably have taken Mitchell in anything shorter than a 200 and my kid in anything 200 yards or longer.

SavetheTigers asks: Do we have any insight into how the spring virtual practices are going?

GD: Not really. We have no access to players right now and haven't talked to Drinkwitz since these got started really. Calling them practices would be a stretch. They're more like meetings.