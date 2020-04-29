Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Tiger Cruise asks: What Tiger have you covered that is the closest to Dennis Rodman?

GD: Rodman is like the Michael Jordan of out there. I mean, I can't put anybody in that category without fearing a lawsuit. I've covered some guys with some personalities. I've covered some guys that probably enjoyed a recreational substance or two. But closest to Rodman? Nah. In watching the Last Dance on Sunday, it really hit home how much things have changed in the last 20 years. Can you imagine what would happen if one of the top 10 players in today's NBA took a couple days off to go chill in Vegas and then one of his teammates had to drag him out of a hotel room with Carmen Electra? The Internet would positively explode. I mean, people freak out now when a middle of the road athlete doesn't stand for the national anthem or when a superstar gets caught using a burner account. Rodman in the age of camera phones and social media? My God, man.

MIZ25! asks: Best guess right now, who's the starting 11 on offense this year?

GD: Let's first get the caveat out there that Eli Drinkwitz told us nothing was going to be decided by spring football and then 80% of spring football got cancelled. So this is nothing but a guess and it's completely meaningless. QB: Shawn Robinson RB: Larry Rountree WR: Damon Hazelton, Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto (could easily be Barrett Banister or someone else on the third spot) TE: Brendan Scales OL: Michael Maietti, Mike Ruth, Larry Borom, Hyrin White, Case Cook

Christianmizzouguy asks: Who are some guys in football you could see having a Breakout Jr or Senior year and go in next year's Draft?

GD: Nick Bolton and Tyree Gillespie are probably the leading draft candidates. Larry Rountree has a chance too, but he's probably a day three guy almost regardless of this season. Damon Hazelton could be drafted. Other than those guys, it would probably take a very big season.