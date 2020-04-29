2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 18th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Tiger Cruise asks: What Tiger have you covered that is the closest to Dennis Rodman?
GD: Rodman is like the Michael Jordan of out there. I mean, I can't put anybody in that category without fearing a lawsuit. I've covered some guys with some personalities. I've covered some guys that probably enjoyed a recreational substance or two. But closest to Rodman? Nah. In watching the Last Dance on Sunday, it really hit home how much things have changed in the last 20 years. Can you imagine what would happen if one of the top 10 players in today's NBA took a couple days off to go chill in Vegas and then one of his teammates had to drag him out of a hotel room with Carmen Electra? The Internet would positively explode. I mean, people freak out now when a middle of the road athlete doesn't stand for the national anthem or when a superstar gets caught using a burner account. Rodman in the age of camera phones and social media? My God, man.
MIZ25! asks: Best guess right now, who's the starting 11 on offense this year?
GD: Let's first get the caveat out there that Eli Drinkwitz told us nothing was going to be decided by spring football and then 80% of spring football got cancelled. So this is nothing but a guess and it's completely meaningless.
QB: Shawn Robinson
RB: Larry Rountree
WR: Damon Hazelton, Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto (could easily be Barrett Banister or someone else on the third spot)
TE: Brendan Scales
OL: Michael Maietti, Mike Ruth, Larry Borom, Hyrin White, Case Cook
Christianmizzouguy asks: Who are some guys in football you could see having a Breakout Jr or Senior year and go in next year's Draft?
GD: Nick Bolton and Tyree Gillespie are probably the leading draft candidates. Larry Rountree has a chance too, but he's probably a day three guy almost regardless of this season. Damon Hazelton could be drafted. Other than those guys, it would probably take a very big season.
Macadoodle's provides fine wine, beer and spirits in Pineville, Branson, Joplin, Springfield, North Springfield, Columbia and Republic, Missouri plus Springdale, Arkansas. Click the logo above to find the location closest to you today.
Ted E Letters asks: In your opinion, what is holding Coach Martin back from getting higher rated recruits? Is it “outside influences” that other programs use that he doesn’t? Is it he is locked in in a high level guy too long and if he misses the quality backups are committed elsewhere? Is his message outdated? His assistants aren’t really known for recruiting?Curious as to what the general feel is for why so many include us in their final lists, but don’t choose Mizzou
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news