GD: I think we have to answer all the hot seat questions through the lens of the coronavirus. Two months ago, I'd have told you if he finished .500 he would very much be on the hot seat. I'm not sure Missouri would have made a move, but it would have been a possibility. Now? With an athletic department that is almost certainly going to be hurting for revenue, I'm not sure how you make that move. Also, there's the optics question. People probably aren't going to like this a whole lot, but don't you have to think about what it looks like in a time of record unemployment with so many people struggling financially to pay someone six million dollars to not work? I get that the money would come from a donor and those donors can do absolutely anything they want with the money because it's theirs and not ours, but to me, it's a really, really bad look when you've got people all over the country who are trying to figure out how they can make ends meet next week and you're paying someone that kind of money to literally walk away.

It's part of a bigger picture that I think we're going to be talking about. We all know athletic department spending and coaches' salaries in particular have gotten out of control. I mean, even Eli Drinkwitz makes jokes fairly regularly about making four million bucks a year. Is he worth it? In the sense that you're worth what someone is willing to pay you, yes. And I don't begrudge him for making it or Cuonzo for making three million. But in the sense of is anybody worth that kind of money to coach college kids playing a game, well, of course not. I wonder if we'll see a market correction here. Maybe not to the overall number, but at least to the guarantees and the buyouts. Because the biggest issue with coaching salaries is that athletic departments have itchy trigger fingers and they're giving out these deals where they know there's about a 50% chance it's going to cost them five or ten or more million dollars if the coach isn't as good as they hope he's going to be. It's going to be real interesting to see what happens with coaching contracts over the next few years.