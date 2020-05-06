2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 19th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
sharpwp asks: If Cuonzo beats Kansas and Illinois, but finishes the season with a record similar to this year. Is that enough to save his job? How much of a hot seat will Cuonzo really be on if Mizzou Basketball has another .500 season?
GD: I think we have to answer all the hot seat questions through the lens of the coronavirus. Two months ago, I'd have told you if he finished .500 he would very much be on the hot seat. I'm not sure Missouri would have made a move, but it would have been a possibility. Now? With an athletic department that is almost certainly going to be hurting for revenue, I'm not sure how you make that move. Also, there's the optics question. People probably aren't going to like this a whole lot, but don't you have to think about what it looks like in a time of record unemployment with so many people struggling financially to pay someone six million dollars to not work? I get that the money would come from a donor and those donors can do absolutely anything they want with the money because it's theirs and not ours, but to me, it's a really, really bad look when you've got people all over the country who are trying to figure out how they can make ends meet next week and you're paying someone that kind of money to literally walk away.
It's part of a bigger picture that I think we're going to be talking about. We all know athletic department spending and coaches' salaries in particular have gotten out of control. I mean, even Eli Drinkwitz makes jokes fairly regularly about making four million bucks a year. Is he worth it? In the sense that you're worth what someone is willing to pay you, yes. And I don't begrudge him for making it or Cuonzo for making three million. But in the sense of is anybody worth that kind of money to coach college kids playing a game, well, of course not. I wonder if we'll see a market correction here. Maybe not to the overall number, but at least to the guarantees and the buyouts. Because the biggest issue with coaching salaries is that athletic departments have itchy trigger fingers and they're giving out these deals where they know there's about a 50% chance it's going to cost them five or ten or more million dollars if the coach isn't as good as they hope he's going to be. It's going to be real interesting to see what happens with coaching contracts over the next few years.
nunya2468 asks: I saw one fan feature. Have I missed others?
GD: You haven't. To be honest, I'd kind of forgotten about it. It slipped my mind. Partly because there's been more actual news than I anticipated and partly because my memory sucks and if I don't put something in my phone I have about a 50% chance of forgetting I'm supposed to do it. I'd like to do them over the summer months, but if I don't, I'll at least go through and pick out a dozen or so people to comp a month based on their replies because I said I would do that.
Mizzoutiger3 asks: Are there any plans to move the visiting teams seating at Faurot Field? Last year it didn’t look very good on TV having the visiting teams colors right behind the bench.
GD: I vaguely remember some discussion about that when Mizzou chose to switch sidelines a couple of seasons ago, but I honestly don't really know the plan right now.
PapaH420 asks: Obviously it's early, but if you had to guess, does the football team's recruiting class for 2021 end up better or worse than 30th place?
