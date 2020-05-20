Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

rmotigers asks: Is it dinner or supper?

GD: This might be strange, but I have no strong feelings. I've used both. I feel the same way about pop and soda. I don't care. I call it both. Just depends on what comes out of my mouth at any given time.

MizzouTiger3 asks: What is the relationship like between Shawn Robinson and Coach Luper? Did they have problems at TCU and do we know the reason why he transferred?

GD: Curtis Luper was very complimentary of Robinson when we talked to him back before spring football. The relationship appears to be fine. I don't think there were hard feelings. If they were, I think they've been buried. We didn't get to speak to Robinson during the few spring practices that were held because quarterbacks were off limits for interviews, but I don't get any sense there's anything to worry about. The transfer was a little bit contentious it seemed, but I don't think that had anything to do with the personal relationship between those two.

KWMizzou asks: After consuming the Jordan documentary, who is the best trash talking Mizzou hoops player you've ever covered?

GD: It's not really anything I've asked guys. I'd have to ask some former players who was really good at it. We don't have seats close enough to the floor at home games to actually hear anything. Sometimes you can see things. The story that always sticks out to me is Marcus Denmon during the legendary one-man comeback against Kansas going into the huddle and telling Frank Haith to get him the ball in no uncertain terms because Connor Teahan was covering him. But I really don't know of anyone off hand who had the reputation of just being a non-stop talker.