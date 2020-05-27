PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 22nd Edition

GD: Okay, first off, Michigan is playing football this year. Period. End of story. Don't care what the president said or why he said it. No way in hell Michigan isn't playing football.

That out of the way, here's what Mark Schlissel said: “If there is no on-campus instruction then there won’t be intercollegiate athletics, at least for Michigan,”

That's a lot different than if all students aren't on campus they aren't playing. He said if there is "no on campus instruction" they aren't playing. And I agree. If no classes are being held on campus then they're not having sports. But some classes are going to be held on campus. Everybody's going to open campus to some degree and at least have a hybrid model. Some classes will be online, yes. But some will be in person. And students are going to have the option to come back to campus. None of these places are going to go full University of Phoenix because they'll lose a ton of enrollment and money and sports won't be played and the college experience as we know it will be completely changed. They're going to have some students on campus. Which means they're going to play football. So I don't even think it's worth talking about the ripple effect because the event that is the premise of it isn't even happening.