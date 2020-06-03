Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

tigerfever00 asks: Justin Gage was a heck of a football player, and a solid role player on the basketball team. From your experience, and stories you have heard, who else could have been great 2-sport stars at Mizzou?J’den Cox would have been one heck of a tackler I’m sure...Kirk Farmer was one heck of a golfer I think. Ben Askren is a very good disc golfer if that counts.Bo Jackson, Brian Jordan, Deion Sanders were all great at it, Michael Jordan I’ll leave off the list.

GD: I'm really only qualified to talk about football and basketball players because those are the ones I cover for the most part. A lot of linemen have been really good wrestlers, including Justin Britt and Trent Hosick (who transferred out, but started here). Plenty of football players have run track and Khmari Thompson started out planning to do both at Mizzou, though I'm not sure that has materialized. A lot of guys are good basketball players like wide receiver Justin Smith, but I'm not sure if any of them are good enough to get high level high major players. I think Brad Smith and Danario Alexander are the two best athletes I've ever seen here and probably could have done just about anything well. I picture those guys as the guys that have never played golf before and they pick up a club and go out with you and your buddies and are the best player there the first time they've ever played.

Jay0864 asks: Last week I asked about some of the more annoying game antics/traditions. Let's flip it the other way this week. What are some of your favorite traditions or in-game actions? Such as The Wave at Iowa City or Jump Around at Camp Randall with Wisconsin home games or hearing 100k singing Rocky Top in Knoxville. Perhaps pre-game at The Grove in Ole Miss? Clemson entrance to the football field through the stands? Ralphie's Run in Colorado? I always loved watching UCLA and USC play just because they both wore their colored uniforms. The pageantry and meaning of Army / Navy.How about a list of 10 (or more if you have more)?

GD: I'm the wrong person to ask this really because I don't pay attention to a lot of the pageantry. I'm there for the game. I'd be fine with no bands at games, no cheerleaders, etc. But I'll give it a shot: Ralphie taking the field in Boulder is cool, I like the Sooner Schooner, especially when it tips over. The Florida fans singing "I Won't Back Down" is a new tradition that just started after Tom Petty died, but it was awesome to be in the Swamp and see that. The Grove is fun pre-game (although a lot of places can be fun pre-game). Sandstorm at South Carolina is pretty cool (game day at South Carolina in general is pretty cool and vastly underrated). The Tunnel Walk at Nebraska is very well done and the pre-game at Allen Fieldhouse is chill-inducing (yeah, I know, none of you will agree but if you just go to a game there and put aside your feelings of hatred, it's damn impressive). Two that I've heard about but never witnessed in person are the dotting of the i at the Horseshoe and the entrance down the hill at Clemson. So for a guy that doesn't care about pageantry, I feel like I did a pretty good job.

Tiger Cruise asks: Mizzou getting 4 star kids from out of state? Too soon to crown Drink as the recruiter we always hoped for?

GD: Oh yeah. Way too soon. Some have already done it weeks ago, though. Getting Daylan Carnell was definitely good. The class is definitely off to a good start. But we're not going to know for three years what kind of recruiter he is. First off, we have to give him a full class and see where it ends up. And then we have to see what that class does on the field. I've maintained forever that recruiting rankings are more about which school you're recruiting to than who is actually doing the recruiting. Missouri's class is 33rd right now. History tells me the vast majority of the time Missouri's classes are going to be somewhere from the low 20s to the high 40s. If Drinkwitz can consistently be on the upper end of that, he's doing a hell of a job. If he can somehow push past that and have Missouri be a place that somewhat regularly gets top 25 classes (which I think has happened twice in the Rivals era) then he's an unbelievable recruiter. We'll see. But, yes, way, way, way too soon to start building a statue.