PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 26th Edition

GD : 1) It is an NCAA violation for me to provide free access to recruits. They're welcome to pay and either they or their family members often do, but a free membership is not permissible.

GD: Of all the things that have changed about journalism, the one I hate most is this idea that we should be fortune tellers. And there's blame for it on both sides. The truth is, people don't read to find out what happened anymore. They already know what happened either because they watched it themselves or it was on Twitter the second it happened. They're reading to find out what it means and what's going to happen. One of my favorite phrases is "I won't hold you to this, but..."

There's blame on our side too. Nobody wants to say "I don't know" anymore. It's okay to say that. Sometimes it's the best thing you can say. Because a lot of times, we really don't know. What's going to happen in three days or three weeks or three months or three years? If I knew that, I'd fly to Vegas and be rich and I wouldn't be here answering questions. But I don't know is an answer that irritates people and so we commit to an answer when the truth is we really don't have any idea.

That was the long answer to your question. The short answer is yes.