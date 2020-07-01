PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 27th Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 27th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
firsttiger asks: Have you been able to learn anything about insurance coverage that I asked about last week?
GD: My understanding is that the television contracts are not insured. The games need to be played and televised for that money to come through. I don't know if there could be a half payment or a quarter payment for a certain number of games played. The belief is that bowl games and the SEC Championship Game do have some insurance, but if the games aren't played, Missouri isn't getting that $43 million.
TV money is still a major driver in the desire to play games. From what I'm told, the SEC is split about in half in terms of teams that make the majority of their football revenue off TV (Missouri is in this group) and teams that make the majority off attendance (Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M are in this group). The teams that make more money off of TV could probably more easily withstand games with reduced or no fans. But if games get played, they're going on TV. There's no scenario in which games are played with fans, but not televised. So every team in the SEC is going to lose that $43 million if the games aren't played (or at least the vast majority of it).
mexicojoe asks: Watching the Mizzou Georgia replay. Is it correct to say that team had the most NFL players of any Tiger team??
GD: My first inclination is no. I've got two other teams in mind. Here are the NFL players from each roster that I'm thinking of (at least guys that spent time on a roster).
2013 (21): Dorial Green-Beckham, Marcus Lucas, L'Damian Washington, Sean Culkin, Josh Augusta, Kony Ealy, Shane Ray, Michael Sam, Kentrell Brothers, Markus Golden, E.J. Gaines, Russell Hansbrough, Marcus Murphy, J'Mon Moore, Kendall Blanton, Bud Sasser, Connor McGovern, Paul Adams, Mitch Morse, Evan Boehm, Charles Harris.
After counting all of those, I'm changing my answer to I bet that's the most before I look at the other teams.
2008 (16): Chase Daniel, Blaine Gabbert, Jeremy Maclin, Danario Alexander, Michael Egnew, Chase Coffman, Beau Brinkley, Colin Brown, Tim Barnes, Ziggy Hood, Dominique Hamilton, Jacquies Smith, Andrew Gachkar, Sean Weatherspoon, William Moore, Kevin Rutland.
1978 (14): James Wilder, Earl Gant, Gerry Ellis, Leo Lewis, Kellen Winslow, Howard Richards, Ken Bungarda, Steve Hamilton, Kurt Peterson, Ron Fellows, Bill Whitaker, Johnnie Poe, Wendell Ray, Eric Wright
To be fair, especially in 1978, the roster is a bit incomplete and I'm trusting NFL Draft records and not accounting for anybody who might have made the league as a free agent. A decent number of the players I included as NFL players from 2013 are guys that made rosters but never played in a game so that might inflate that number a little bit. If 2013 isn't the most, it's right there in the discussion.
tigerfever00 asks: Gabe, who you got handling punting and kicking duties this season (when, if)? Several options to choose from. Yes, we have hit that moment when it’s time to start talking about the kickers. Sports deprivation is a real thing.
