PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 27th Edition

GD: My understanding is that the television contracts are not insured. The games need to be played and televised for that money to come through. I don't know if there could be a half payment or a quarter payment for a certain number of games played. The belief is that bowl games and the SEC Championship Game do have some insurance, but if the games aren't played, Missouri isn't getting that $43 million.

TV money is still a major driver in the desire to play games. From what I'm told, the SEC is split about in half in terms of teams that make the majority of their football revenue off TV (Missouri is in this group) and teams that make the majority off attendance (Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M are in this group). The teams that make more money off of TV could probably more easily withstand games with reduced or no fans. But if games get played, they're going on TV. There's no scenario in which games are played with fans, but not televised. So every team in the SEC is going to lose that $43 million if the games aren't played (or at least the vast majority of it).