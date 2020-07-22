PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 30th Edition

2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 30th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
DrunkTruman asks: Guessing this is a no, but it is sports related so here it goes:Say one of Mizzou's non-conference opponent's conference cancels their conference season, could that team still play Mizzou to collect its payday? My thought is if a team like Central Arkansas has all its conference games cancelled they still could have incentive to play Mizzou because of how much that money props up their whole athletic department. Central Arkansas is regional and likely would be only a bus trip up to Columbia. So they could fulfill their contract and help keep their AD afloat.Again, this seems unlikely and would be really crappy and unfair to the players, but money talks.
GD: If the conference cancels non-conference games, I don't see how a team in that conference is playing a non-conference game. There are a lot of questions about what happens to the payouts from those games if they get canceled and nobody knows for sure and the truth is there are probably quite a few different outcomes depending on each contract. But, no, if whatever league Central Arkansas is in cancels non-conference games, they aren't just gonna say "Forget you, we're playing it anyway."
epollack asks: Kentucky gets $2M a year from Kroger for their football stadium naming rights. Illinois gets the same from State Farm for basketball. What is Sterk waiting for?
GD: Don't know. But the last time Missouri took money in exchange for the naming rights to a stadium/arena it didn't go very well.
Tiger Cruise asks: With all that is going on, what do you think the quality of play will be like this year if the football season happens?I can't imagine we're going to be seeing very polished teams in 2020.
