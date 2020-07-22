PowerMizzou - 2020 Macadoodle's Mailbag: 30th Edition

GD: If the conference cancels non-conference games, I don't see how a team in that conference is playing a non-conference game. There are a lot of questions about what happens to the payouts from those games if they get canceled and nobody knows for sure and the truth is there are probably quite a few different outcomes depending on each contract. But, no, if whatever league Central Arkansas is in cancels non-conference games, they aren't just gonna say "Forget you, we're playing it anyway."